Scott Baio's family buys home in Florida after leaving California

Scott Baio's family has no regrets after ditching Hollywood for Bradenton, Florida.

In an interview with the Herald-Tribune, Baio's wife Renee told the outlet that the family is living in a condo nearby while their house is completed.

"I chose Manatee County for various reasons," Renee told the outlet. "It's close to Anna Maria Island, Siesta Key, and I love the small town feel and values of Manatee County and I support mom-and-pop businesses and would like to keep them thriving."

Longtime Los Angeles resident Baio, who played Chachi on the hit 1970s sitcom "Happy Days," said the Golden State is "not a safe place anymore" and pointed to soft-on-crime policies on Twitter earlier this month.

Baio tweeted, "After 45 years, I’m making my way to finally ‘exit stage right’ from California."

He also added statistics about homelessness to his tweet.

According to Realtor.com, Baio listed his Woodland Hills home for $3.85 million in April. His 6,300-square-foot property includes five bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms and a home theater.

In April, Baio took to Twitter to share an image of himself with his wife on the beach in Florida, where he said they are "Living our best life."

He also changed his Twitter bio location to Florida.

Baio told Fox News' Jesse Watters early this month that he's watched Southern California devolve into a "third-world country" in the last 45 years, "between the homeless defecating on the sidewalk, doing drugs on the sidewalk in the middle of the day, illegal aliens all over the place, laws means nothing, crime is out of control, graffiti on everything and all my tax dollars, I don't know what they go for.

"I've been in California a very, very long time, and it's so sad to me. I've got family, and I've got friends there, and I didn't want to leave, but I've been pretty much forced out."

Baio told Watters he would suggest to Californians feeling "trapped" to "vote differently.

"I would vote for a Democrat if they were going to fix some of this stuff," he said. "I would. But I don't think the other side would ever vote for a Republican to fix it. And, Jesse, I'm telling you, it's bad."

Baio is not the first celebrity to leave California. Matthew McConaughey, Joe Rogan, Mark Wahlberg and others have packed their bags citing similar concerns.

FOX Business' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.