Suzanne Somers' former Palm Springs home hits market for $12.9M

Suzanne Somers' former Palm Springs home has hit the market for $12.9 million.

The property — which spans over 28 acres — features five buildings with a total of 7,280 square-feet of living space. The main residence has a primary suite, plus six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Some impressive amenities in the main home are a 24-seat living room, a wine cellar and a two-room kitchen.

On the property is a stone guesthouse designed by Albert Frey in the 1920s. Four additional bedrooms are featured in the guesthouse. There are also five outdoor fireplaces on the grounds.

A stand-out feature of the property is an amphitheater that is carved into a mountain on the grounds, just above the valley in Mesa Canyon.

The large outside entertainment center seats 50 guests. There is also a dance floor, two swimming pools, a spa and a natural waterfall.

Somers' former home was modeled after L'Oustau de Baumanière in France, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

The actress and her husband, Alan Hamel, lived on the property from 1970 until they sold it in 2021.

In January, Somers, 76, took to Instagram to share a throwback image with her husband of 46 years alongside a more recent picture of the couple.

"Still smiling 55 years later #TBT," she captioned her post.

Somers and Hamel said "I do" in 1977 after several years of dating.

The former "Three's Company" star has been forthcoming about intimate moments in the couple’s relationship in past interviews. In 2021, Somers appeared on "Daily Blast Live" and explained how she and Hamel keep the spark alive, five decades later.

"I may be in my 70s now, and I always thought when I got in this decade that it would be over. And I just want people to know it ain't over if you know how to take care of yourself," she said at the time.