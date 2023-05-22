Expand / Collapse search
Suzanne Somers' former Palm Springs home hits market for $12.9M

Suzanne Somers and husband Alan Hamel sold the home in 2021

The former actress and entrepreneur says she’s in the early stages of a reality television series that she can do ‘mostly from home.’ video

Suzanne Somers teases reality TV series

The former actress and entrepreneur says she’s in the early stages of a reality television series that she can do ‘mostly from home.’

Suzanne Somers' former Palm Springs home has hit the market for $12.9 million.

The property — which spans over 28 acres — features five buildings with a total of 7,280 square-feet of living space. The main residence has a primary suite, plus six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Some impressive amenities in the main home are a 24-seat living room, a wine cellar and a two-room kitchen.

Suzanne Somers home

Suzanne Somers former Palm Springs home has hit the market. (Kelly Peak/Getty Images / Fox News)

Palm Springs estate

The Palm Springs estate is listed for $12.9 million. (Kelly Peak / Fox News)

On the property is a stone guesthouse designed by Albert Frey in the 1920s. Four additional bedrooms are featured in the guesthouse. There are also five outdoor fireplaces on the grounds.

SUZANNE SOMERS: THE SECRET TO STAYING FOREVER YOUNG

A stand-out feature of the property is an amphitheater that is carved into a mountain on the grounds, just above the valley in Mesa Canyon. 

Kitchen

There is a two-room kitchen in the main residence. (Kelly Peak / Fox News)

Second half of kitchen

Suzanne Somers' former kitchen. (Kelly Peak / Fox News)

Bathroom

There are nine bathrooms in the main residence. (Kelly Peak / Fox News)

The large outside entertainment center seats 50 guests. There is also a dance floor, two swimming pools, a spa and a natural waterfall.

Somers' former home was modeled after L'Oustau de Baumanière in France, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Main house

An outdoor view of the backside of the main house. (Kelly Peak / Fox News)

Guest house

There is a guest house made of stone on the property. (Kelly Peak / Fox News)

Waterfall

A natural waterfall is on the property. (Kelly Peak / Fox News)

The actress and her husband, Alan Hamel, lived on the property from 1970 until they sold it in 2021.

In January, Somers, 76, took to Instagram to share a throwback image with her husband of 46 years alongside a more recent picture of the couple.

Spa

The property has two pools and a spa. (Kelly Peak / Fox News)

Outdoor bathtub

There is an outdoor bathtub on the grounds. (Kelly Peak / Fox News)

"Still smiling 55 years later #TBT," she captioned her post.

Somers and Hamel said "I do" in 1977 after several years of dating.

Aerial view

An aerial view of Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel's former home. (Kelly Peak / Fox News)

Views from living room

The home has great views as it sits above the valley in Mesa Canyon. (Kelly Peak / Fox News)

The former "Three's Company" star has been forthcoming about intimate moments in the couple’s relationship in past interviews. In 2021, Somers appeared on "Daily Blast Live" and explained how she and Hamel keep the spark alive, five decades later.

Fireplace

There are five fireplaces on the property. (Kelly Peak / Fox News)

Pool

Two pools are seen on the 28-acre property. (Kelly Peak / Fox News)

"I may be in my 70s now, and I always thought when I got in this decade that it would be over. And I just want people to know it ain't over if you know how to take care of yourself," she said at the time.