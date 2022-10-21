Taylor Swift’s 'Midnights' album crashes Spotify, leaving fans shocked; nearly 8,000 outages reported

Music streaming service Spotify experienced a system crash ahead of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 10th album release, "Midnights."

Swift fans were outraged Spotify experienced a glitch at midnight early Friday morning, Eastern time.

Nearly 8,000 outages were reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdetector, according to Bloomberg.

Fans quickly took to Twitter after the news of the album release crashing.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S CHILDHOOD HOME UP FOR SALE WITH $999,900 ASKING PRICE

"Did Taylor Swift break Spotify??? #MidnightsTaylorSwift" one user wrote.

"Taylor Swift released an album and Spotify crashed? Sounds correct," another tweet said.

Spotify quickly repaired the problem.

Three hours after the release, the "Love Story" singer surprised fans with a special edition of the album, dropping an additional seven tracks

"I’m calling them 3am tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now," Swift wrote on Twitter.

Following the surprise release, Swift gave her fans another gift.

The "Bad Blood" singer posted a video for her song "Anti-Hero" from her new album.

WHAT IS TAYLOR SWIFT'S NET WORTH?

"The Anti-Hero video is HERE, which I wrote and directed. Watch my nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time," Swift tweeted.

The pop star also addressed rumors of an engagement to longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn in one of her songs on the "Midnights" album.

In her song "Lavender Haze," Swift wrote, "All they keep asking me is if I’m going to be your bride, the only kind of girl they see is a one night or a wife."

The pair collaborated on a track together, "Sweet Nothing."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"They said the end is coming, everyone’s up to something. I find myself running home to your sweet nothings," Swift sang.

The "Shake it Off" singer also revealed her "Midnights" teaser trailer during "Thursday Night Football" ahead of her album release.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As the Arizona Cardinals took on the New Orleans Saints, Swift dropped the trailer during the game.

In a message before the highly anticipated trailer was revealed, Swift thanked Amazon for "giving me an opportunity to show you guys a first look teaser trailer of the secret projects that I’ve been working on for a really long time." The game streamed on Amazon Prime.