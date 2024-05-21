Stuart Varney: What happens when Amal Clooney meets 'genocide Joe'?

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the role Amal Clooney, wife of actor George Clooney, played in getting the ICC to issue arrest warrants for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes.

STUART VARNEY: The headline is about Amal Clooney, wife of actor George Clooney.

She helped convince prosecutors at the International Criminal Court to move forward with the arrest warrant for Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant.

In a statement, she says they have committed "crimes against humanity including starvation as a method of warfare, murder, persecution and extermination."

She's getting attention because she's a celebrity.

We should be focused more on the ICC prosecutor, Karim Ahmad Khan. He's behind all this.

What he's doing, as President Biden says, is "outrageous." And so it is.

Khan makes Israel the equivalent of Hamas.

There is no equivalence between the butchers of Hamas and the Israelis trying to bring the hostages back.

As The Wall Street Journal says, this is like prosecuting Hitler and Churchill in the middle of World War II.

As if there's some equivalence between them.

Khan says Israel uses "starvation as a method of war." What?

Over a half million tons of food has been delivered by Israel to Gaza and much of it was stolen by Hamas.

Khan says Israel is "intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population."

He's got it the wrong way 'round. It is Hamas that has attacked Israel's civilian population.

Khan has come up with his own version of "lawfare." That is, bending the law for political purposes.

In this case, outlawing Israel. This should not stand.

The countries that finance the ICC, primarily Japan, Germany, France and Britain, should withdraw the funding.

It will be interesting to see what happens next month when George Clooney is set to attend a fundraiser for President Biden in Los Angeles.

Will his wife Amal be with him? I hope so.

I'd like to be a fly on the wall when the woman who accuses Israel of "extermination" comes face-to-face with genocide Joe.

