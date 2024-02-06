Taylor Swift's presence at Super Bowl prompts Las Vegas nightlife industry to expand entertainment offerings

Taylor Swift's decision to travel to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has changed the nightlife experience for fans.

Fox News Digital confirmed Swift plans on being in Las Vegas for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers Feb. 11. The "Midnights" singer is even planning out how she'll spend her time in Nevada, the source added.

Swift is viewed as one of the biggest stars in the world at the moment due to the success of her record-breaking Eras Tour and her latest music.

"That's the case by quite a margin right this minute," Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention Visitors Authority, told FOX Business. "And she's not just No. 1. [It's] like, 'Where's No. 2?'"

"So, the spotlight she brings when — wherever she is — certainly to the NFL and now the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, just turns that spotlight up tremendously."

Las Vegas is preparing for the influx of Swifties who may travel to the city to join in on the fun.

"If you look through virtually every property, in one way, shape or form, they're tying into the Taylor Swift thing," Hill explained. "That can be T-shirts or her favorite wine some place that they're serving or a menu at a restaurant with food that [is] themed after her.

"She's got … several numbers that she's known for," he continued. "So, people are tying in to those numbers. All of those types of hooks … you can find them all over the city at this point. And people are just getting more and more creative as the weeks go on here."

The Four Seasons hotel in Las Vegas added a Taylor Swift-themed cocktail to its Super Bowl lineup. Customers can choose to represent their favorite teams with the San Francisco Gold Rush Martini and the Kansas City Horsefeather or support their favorite artist with the Lavender Haze, a nod to a song from Swift's "Midnights" album.

Las Vegas visitors can also participate in Taylor Swift-themed bets, including Station Casinos’ STN Sports team's prop bet: Will Travis Kelce have more receptions in the championship game than his pop star girlfriend’s total number of 10 platinum albums?

Hotels are joining in on the Taylor Swift mania as well. The Silverton Casino Lodge is offering the "87/89 Big Game package." The deal includes a "Go Taylor Swift's boyfriend" T-shirt and 13 red roses in honor of Swift's favorite number. Fans also receive some of the pop star's reported favorite drinks — a caramel non-fat latte from Starbucks and a bottle of white wine.

The Super Bowl itself is already bringing more people than usual to Vegas for the February weekend, but Swift draws a different crowd.

"You have Taylor Swift bringing kind of a lift even to that," Hill explained. "Which is a hard thing to do. It is a remarkable phenomenon. But it's a phenomenon, and it activates a much broader group of people.

"Sports has kind of done that for Vegas generally, where we are able to tap into a group of people who may not have been interested in Vegas, but because their team is playing here, it's like, ‘Yeah let’s go try Vegas out.' It's opened an audience for us. [Taylor has] done that at a multiple for the NFL."

Hill pointed to Swift's time in Las Vegas for her Eras Tour as an example of what she can bring to the city. The musician sold out her two shows at Allegiant Stadium in March, making her concerts the bestselling events of the year in Vegas, according to Stubhub. The Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 event and U2’s Achtung Babe residency at the Sphere followed.

"There's just nobody out there like that right now," Hill noted. "And the tide in the NFL and the tide of Vegas, [Taylor] just lifts the profile – frankly, makes it more fun too. It makes it really memorable."

