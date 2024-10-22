Taylor Swift fans warned about New Orleans hotel scams ahead of Eras Tour concert

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill is not sitting back and letting New Orleans hotels and businesses take advantage of tourists and residents hoping to enjoy the upcoming Taylor Swift Eras Tour.

In a video statement uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, Murrill shared that it was brought to her "attention" that some hotels and businesses have been up-charging or issuing last-minute cancellations ahead of the shows this weekend.

"Taking advantage of Louisiana residents & tourists visiting our state is wrong," she said. "State consumer protection law prohibits unfair and deceptive practices.

"We encourage anyone with a legitimate complaint against a hotel to file a consumer dispute with our office. I hope everyone has a great time at the concert," Murrill concluded.

Swift will be performing at the Caesars Superdome with Gracie Abrams from Oct. 25-27.

The music star's tour has been breaking records since it kicked off in Arizona on March 18, 2023.

In June, the 14-time Grammy Award-winner celebrated her 100th show in Liverpool, England.

During her international tour, the "1989" singer praised the Edinburgh crowds for beating the attendance record at Murrayfield.

"You truly blew me away this weekend," Swift wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thank you for breaking the all-time attendance record for a stadium show in Scotland 3 times in a row… and for all the ways you made us feel right at home. Love you, all 220,000 of you!!"

Swift's Eras Tour was the first tour to gross over a billion dollars, according to Pollstar.

The Eras Tour and her rerecorded albums also pushed the pop star to a net worth of $1.1 billion in October 2023, according to Bloomberg. The tour was even credited with boosting the country's economy.

Swift also took her tour to the big screen. "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" premiered exclusively in theaters and brought in $92.8 million on its opening weekend.

However, before the tour even began, Ticketmaster, which launched the presale of The Eras Tour tickets, could not accommodate the unprecedented demand . Millions of loyal fans waited in hours-long queues over a span of two days only to be shut out.

Despite the disastrous outcome and public scrutiny, Ticketmaster revealed "a new sales record was set" by The Eras Tour.

Swift's final "Eras" show is set for Dec. 8 in Vancouver.