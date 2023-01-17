Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift's acoustic guitar could fetch up to $10K at auction for music charity

Other famous artists' memorabilia, including Joni Mitchell's signed painting up for $20,000

Iconic musicians, including Taylor Swift, Joni Mitchell and Ozzy Osbourne, are donating their memorabilia for a greater cause.

Fans can put in a bid for Swift’s or Osbourne's guitar, in addition to Joni Mitchell's artwork.

These popular items will be available at Julien's Auctions at the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

Following the Grammy Awards ceremony, the charity event will be giving back to MusiCares – an organization dedicated to helping musicians in times of financial and medical crisis. 

Taylor Swift guitar auctioned

Taylor Swift’s signed Epiphone acoustic guitar could draw between $5,000 and $10,000. The "Anti-Hero" singer’s musical instrument appeared on her 2020 "evermore" album artwork. (AP Images/Julien's Auction / AP Images)

Swift's signed Epiphone acoustic guitar could draw between $5,000 and $10,000. The "Anti-Hero" singer’s musical instrument appeared on her 2020 "evermore" album artwork. 

English singer-songwriter and television personality Ozzy Osbourne is donating his signed black Gibson SG electric guitar. The musical item could bid up to $4,000.

Ozzy Osbourne with guitar

Ozzy Osbourne signs 10-foot tall Gibson guitar at The House of Blues – Sunset Strip. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

It’s described as a black gloss guitar, with Osbourne’s signature in silver marker. The musical instrument is noted to "play and sounds superb."

Ozzy Osbourne's guitar

English singer-songwriter and television personality Ozzy Osbourne is donating his signed black Gibson SG electric guitar. (Julien's Auction)

Joni Mitchell, the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year, will have several items up for auction, including a signed print of her original painting of Jimi Hendrix, which may be on the auction block for $20,000.

Joni Mitchell red carpet

Joni Mitchell, the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year, will have several items up for auction, including a signed print of her original painting of Jimi Hendrix. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

In addition, a watercolor painting of Mitchell, created by artist Rob Prior, accompanied by a photo of Mitchell with the artwork, will be included and could bid from $4,000 to $6,000.

Joni Mitchell painting

A watercolor painting of Mitchell, created by artist Rob Prior, could bid from $4,000 to $6,000. (Julien's Auction / Fox News)

Meanwhile, other items, such as rapper Eminem’s white pair of Nike Air Max, could fetch up to $3,000 during the auction. The "Lose Yourself" artist signed the words "Shady" on his shoes.

The potential price tag for the Korean pop group BTS member’s black jumpsuit and buckle belt – worn by J-Hope during a photo shoot for his debut solo album "Jack in the Box" – may be on the auction block for up to $4,000.

Snoop Dog is slated to donate a sound system along with a special NFT that could fetch up to $8,000 at the auction.

Other famous musicians, including Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand and Jimmy Buffett, will be donating their cherished items.

The MusiCares Charity Relief Auction hosted by Julien’s Auctions is scheduled for Feb. 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.