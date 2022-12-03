Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $840,000, purchased one year before ‘King of Rock and Roll’s’ death

Mecum’s Kissimmee auction will take place in January 2023

How much will Elvis Presley's iconic guitar fetch on the auction block?

Fans can now fly in style on one of Elvis Presley’s private jets.

A private jet that previously belonged to the "King of Rock and Roll" is being auctioned at a starting price of $840,000.

The 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar was purchased by the "Jailhouse Rock" singer on Dec. 22, 1976, according to Mecum auctions.

The jet was purchased a year before Presley died. 

Elvis Presley in a plane

Elvis Presley in a two-seater plane in a scene from the film "It Happened At The World's Fair," in 1963. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

The faded vessel features a red exterior with silver accents, while the custom interior is decked out with red velvet seats, gold-plated accents and a red plush carpet.

exterior of Elvis' plane

Elvis Presley’s jet has been stored for decades at the Roswell International Air Center in New Mexico. (Mecum Auctions / Fox News)

Inside the jet includes an onboard Kenmore microwave, television with RCA VCR player and a cassette player.

Elvis Presley private jet interior

Inside Elvis Presley's private jet includes an onboard Kenmore microwave, television with RCA VCR player and a cassette player. (Mecum Auctions / Fox News)

The interior cabin can seat up to nine passengers.

Elvis Presley private jet interior

The interior cabin can seat up to nine passengers in Elvis Presley's private jet. (Mecum Auctions / Fox News)

Presley’s jet has been stored for decades at the Roswell International Air Center in New Mexico.

JetStar is one of several private jets owned by the "Hound Dog" crooner, while two others are on display at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

Exterior of the plane

This was only one of the planes previously owned by Elvis Presley. ( Mecum Auctions / Fox News)

The auction listing added that Presley was "no stranger to luxurious aviation acquisition," as the "King of Rock and Roll" owned other modest fleets that went by the call sign of Hound Dog 1 and Hound Dog 2.  

Included with the jet is a copy of the Aircraft Security Agreement document signed by Presley himself and the Aircraft Bill of Sale documentation.

Elvis plane

The plane came with a copy of the Aircraft Security Agreement signed by Elvis Presley himself. ( Mecum Auctions / Fox News)

"For decades, Lockheed’s JetStar was the executive jet of choice for countless A-listers, recognized dignitaries and star-studded celebrities," the listing noted. 

"With a busy touring schedule, these crafts were needed to transport the singer, his TCB band, backup groups, Col. Tom Parker and the ever-present Memphis Mafia to venues, concerts and appearances all around the country. Elvis kept several pilots on retainer that were ready to fly him to adoring fans at a moment’s notice," the site added. 

The Mecum’s Kissimmee auction will take place in January 2023. 