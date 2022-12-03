Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $840,000, purchased one year before ‘King of Rock and Roll’s’ death

Fans can now fly in style on one of Elvis Presley’s private jets.

A private jet that previously belonged to the "King of Rock and Roll" is being auctioned at a starting price of $840,000.

The 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar was purchased by the "Jailhouse Rock" singer on Dec. 22, 1976, according to Mecum auctions.

BOB DYLAN LOVE LETTERS SELL FOR ALMOST $700K

The jet was purchased a year before Presley died.

The faded vessel features a red exterior with silver accents, while the custom interior is decked out with red velvet seats, gold-plated accents and a red plush carpet.

Inside the jet includes an onboard Kenmore microwave, television with RCA VCR player and a cassette player.

The interior cabin can seat up to nine passengers.

Presley’s jet has been stored for decades at the Roswell International Air Center in New Mexico.

KURT COBAIN'S SMASHED NIRVANA GUITAR TO HIT THE AUCTION BLOCK: 'THIS IS SERIOUS MONEY'

JetStar is one of several private jets owned by the "Hound Dog" crooner, while two others are on display at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

The auction listing added that Presley was "no stranger to luxurious aviation acquisition," as the "King of Rock and Roll" owned other modest fleets that went by the call sign of Hound Dog 1 and Hound Dog 2.

RARE DOCUMENTS SIGNED BY PRESIDENTS, HISTORIC FIGURES HIT AUCTION BLOCK

Included with the jet is a copy of the Aircraft Security Agreement document signed by Presley himself and the Aircraft Bill of Sale documentation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"For decades, Lockheed’s JetStar was the executive jet of choice for countless A-listers, recognized dignitaries and star-studded celebrities," the listing noted.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"With a busy touring schedule, these crafts were needed to transport the singer, his TCB band, backup groups, Col. Tom Parker and the ever-present Memphis Mafia to venues, concerts and appearances all around the country. Elvis kept several pilots on retainer that were ready to fly him to adoring fans at a moment’s notice," the site added.

The Mecum’s Kissimmee auction will take place in January 2023.