Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin divorce: What's at stake in 'Rocky' star's estimated $400 million split

Sylvester Stallone’s estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce in Palm Beach, Florida, after 25 years of marriage.

Flavin filed the dissolution of marriage paperwork Friday after more than two decades together.

The former couple, who have three daughters together, met in the ‘80s at the peak of his "Rocky" fame, and married nine years later at the Dorchester Hotel in London in 1997 when she was 29 and he was 51 years old.

While Sly had already earned millions by the time they tied the knot, Flavin was a model from the San Fernando Valley suburbs of Los Angeles.

Since their nuptials, they’ve acquired massive amounts of money through his movies, businesses and their real estate transactions, with Stallone reportedly worth an estimated $400 million.

Divorce attorney Christopher Melcher, a partner of Walzer Melcher & Yoda, exclusively told Fox News Digital that if the couple didn’t establish a prenuptial agreement prior to becoming husband and wife, Flavin could soon be an even wealthier woman.

"Sylvester was wealthy when they married, but amassed a fortune during their marriage," Melcher said.

"If there is no premarital agreement, Jennifer should receive an enormous sum."

Flavin noticeably filed the documents in Florida, where the estranged couple had spent a bulk of their time since purchasing a $35 million estate at the end of 2020.

The sprawling 13,241-square-foot mansion features seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with two guest houses situated across 250 feet of private water frontage.

Stallone and Flavin had a shared love for the South Florida area, and sold a nearby Coconut Grove home in 1999 for $16.2 million.

In court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Flavin requested to remain in the Palm Beach home while the proceedings are ongoing.

Florida's laws call for equitable distribution of marital assets and liabilities, which can be assumed to be divided down the middle in a 50-50 split.

But a judge will be the deciding factor on who receives what in the divorce after reviewing relevant factors, including how long the couple was married, monetary contributions, liabilities and if any inappropriate conduct was involved in the decision to end the union.

"Although the couple recently bought a home in California, it has been reported that they consider themselves to be Florida residents," Melcher said. "That’s likely why Jennifer filed in Florida."

He added: "There are tax advantages to maintaining residency in Florida as there is no state income tax, unlike California which has a 13.3% tax for the highest earners."

The "Rambo" actor’s most recent home purchase was in March 2022 when he dropped $18.2 million on a Hidden Hills home.

While the four-bedroom, six-bathroom abode appears to be a modest downsize, it’s built on a two-acre lot at the end of a cul-de-sac and spans across 10,460 square feet in the celebrity enclave.

He bought the home after selling his custom-made mansion for a reported $58 million to Adele in January, which became the most expensive Beverly Park estate ever sold.

Stallone first listed the mega estate back in January 2021 for $130 million, and ended up slashing the price by $25 million before removing the listing. He relisted months later for $85 million, and eventually sold the property to the "Easy on Me" singer.

In the court docs, Flavin believes Stallone is hiding marital assets and requested that the court instruct Stallone "from selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings."

The monetary assets floating around the Stallone family include his status as one of the highest-paid movie stars with the "Rocky" franchise having grossed nearly $2 billion worldwide since first being introduced in 1976.

"Rocky" is one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time with six films and four spin-offs, the first of which earned Stallone a Best Picture Academy Award. The original "Rocky" has earned $225 million on a $1 million budget.

He reportedly earned more $10 million for a producer credit on "Staying Alive" in 1982, and then $4 million the following year on "Rhinestone." His earnings have just continued flowing in since.

In base salaries alone, Stallone earned more than $15 million for "Rocky V," "Demolition Man," "Judge Dredd" and both of the "Expendables" films. He was paid out $20 million for "Driven" and also earned another $20 million for "Eye See You."

The writer-director is also the "only actor to open a number one film across five decades," per his personal biography.

Stallone, born Michael Sylvester Stallone, was previously married to Sasha Czack from 1974-85, and had two children. Their son, Sage Moonblood, died of heart disease at the age of 36 in 2012.

He was married to actress Brigette Nielsen from 1985-87, and was briefly engaged to Janice Dickinson.

Flavin and Stallone have three daughters who have each taken an interest in modeling: Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

"I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues," Stallone said in a statement to Fox News Digital.