Steve McQueen’s Malibu beach house, the late star's escape from Hollywood, hits the market for $17M

Steve McQueen’s former beach house is for sale.

The late movie star’s oceanfront home, located in Malibu, California, is listed for $16.995 million by Coldwell Banker Realty. The 4,335-square-foot residence has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

"Once owned by Steve McQueen, this astutely renovated architectural home is perched on a bluff behind gates in the coveted Victoria Point community and harmoniously connects the outdoors and indoors," real estate agent Elizabeth Donovan told FOX Business in a statement.

The luxurious beach house was made fit for the "King of Cool," who passed away in 1980 at age 50. It was considered to be his escape from Hollywood where he kept a low profile with then-wife Ali MacGraw.

The residence, which showcases sweeping views from Broad Beach to Point Dume, features a sun-soaked living room with a fireplace and a disappearing glass wall, along with an expansive deck hovering above the Pacific Ocean. The main level includes an airy kitchen, stainless steel appliances, an open dining room and a wine-rack wall. The second level includes a fireplace and a spa-inspired bathroom with a soaking tub, a glass-enclosed shower and dual sinks.

The home offers an additional primary suite on the lower level that also includes an oceanfront deck and an additional soaking tub. The property highlights a three-car garage, two outdoor shower heads, as well as a private staircase leading down to miles of shoreline and tranquil waters.

According to a 2012 biography by Marc Eliot, McQueen retreated to the peaceful estate following the release of his poorly received 1971 film "Le Mans." According to Eliot, he and MacGraw would "walk, unrecognized and undisturbed, along the beach together every afternoon."

"Steve liked to call it living in domestic bliss," Eliot added.

The Oscar nominee was known for having homes that were connected to the outdoors. He also kept a winter home in the Palm Springs area.

The property is the second home of the "Bullitt" star to hit the market recently. In 2021, his 3,300-square-foot-home in the Broad Beach area sold for $12.1 million, People magazine reported.

It wasn’t the only item connected to McQueen that attracted fans.

The outlet noted that in 2020 a 1968 Ford Mustang that he drove through the streets of San Francisco for "Bullitt" sold for $3.4 million. The sale made it the world's most valuable Mustang.