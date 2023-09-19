Singer Paul Anka's Southern California country club estate on market for $10 million

Singer-songwriter Paul Anka has listed his Southern California country club estate for $10 million.

The French-inspired five bedroom, six-bath home includes an infinity pool, recording studio, mirrored billiard room and an outdoor shower, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

At 7,791 square feet in the Los Angeles area's Thousand Oaks, the home boasts high ceilings throughout, designer lighting fixtures, stone floors and marble accents.

The gated home is within the Sherwood Country Club, which features a golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, is set back from the road with a long driveway, and has a private motor court that leads to a columned entryway.

The living room and dining area feature collapsible doors and the primary suite has a dressing room, fireplace and an en suite.

Other features include a glass-walled, freestanding gym, an outdoor shower and a chef's kitchen.

The country club also has 13 tennis courts, a spa, three restaurants and a fitness center.

The golf course is even the site of the Zozo Championship, a PGA Tour event.

Sherwood has had several celebrity members over the years, including Will Smith, Sylvester Stallone, Justin Timberlake and Mel Gibson.

The "Put Your Head on My Shoulder" singer, who became famous for songs like "Diana" and "Having My Baby" and wrote hits like "My Way" and "She's a Lady," purchased the house, originally built in 2006, for $4 million, according to reports.