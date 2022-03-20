Disney Shanghai temporarily closes as China battles another COVID surge

Shanghai Disney says it will be temporarily closed to the public starting Monday in response to another surge of COVID-19 cases sweeping China.

The theme park said the closure will remain in effect until further notice and includes the main resort, the shopping complex Disneytown, and Wishing Star Park, a recreational area.

"We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities, and will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations," the park said in a statement.

Guests who have been impacted will be provided a refund or exchange.

ELON MUSK'S BUSINESS TIES TO CHINA CREATE UNEASE IN WASHINGTON

Shanghai Disney’s closing comes as China is facing its biggest outbreak of COVID-19 since the initial outbreak in Wuhan in late 2019.

China’s overall case numbers remain relatively low, but authorities are enforcing a "zero tolerance" strategy that has temporarily shut down major cities to find and isolate every infected person.

CHINESE OFFICIAL CALLS SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA INCREASINGLY ‘OUTRAGEOUS’

The reemergence of cases, however, has sent jitters across the country, forcing a shutdown of businesses and a dip in Asian stock markets.

Chinese authorities have shut down travel out of and within the hardest-hit province, Jilin, in the northeast. More than 1,800 cases were reported in Jilin on Friday, out of nearly 2,400 nationwide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

And on Saturday, China’s health authorities reported two COVID-19 deaths, both of which were in Jilin, bringing the country’s reported death toll to 4,638.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.