China

Disney Shanghai temporarily closes as China battles another COVID surge

Disney guests who have been impacted will be provided a refund or exchange

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka explains what should be expected and whether his port is already seeing the effects of the recent COVID-19 lockdowns in China.  video

Impact of China lockdowns on global supply chain

Shanghai Disney says it will be temporarily closed to the public starting Monday in response to another surge of COVID-19 cases sweeping China

The theme park said the closure will remain in effect until further notice and includes the main resort, the shopping complex Disneytown, and Wishing Star Park, a recreational area. 

A visitor wearing a face mask takes selfies at Shanghai Disney Resort after the coronavirus pandemic on May 11, 2020 in Shanghai, China.  (Tang Yanjun/China News Service via Getty Images)

"We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities, and will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations," the park said in a statement. 

Guests who have been impacted will be provided a refund or exchange. 

ELON MUSK'S BUSINESS TIES TO CHINA CREATE UNEASE IN WASHINGTON

Shanghai Disney’s closing comes as China is facing its biggest outbreak of COVID-19 since the initial outbreak in Wuhan in late 2019. 

Residents wearing masks chat at a bus stop on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

China’s overall case numbers remain relatively low, but authorities are enforcing a "zero tolerance" strategy that has temporarily shut down major cities to find and isolate every infected person. 

CHINESE OFFICIAL CALLS SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA INCREASINGLY ‘OUTRAGEOUS’

The reemergence of cases, however, has sent jitters across the country, forcing a shutdown of businesses and a dip in Asian stock markets.

Workers wearing face shields and masks to help protect from the coronavirus head to a hotel used for people to stay during a period of health quarantine Sunday, March 20, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Chinese authorities have shut down travel out of and within the hardest-hit province, Jilin, in the northeast. More than 1,800 cases were reported in Jilin on Friday, out of nearly 2,400 nationwide. 

And on Saturday, China’s health authorities reported two COVID-19 deaths, both of which were in Jilin, bringing the country’s reported death toll to 4,638. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report