Sammy Hagar explains why fans have to wait even longer for his rare Ferrari supercar auction

Fans hoping to score Sammy Hagar’s rare Ferrari supercar at auction this weekend will now have to wait until the fall.

The original high-voltage battery in the rock legend’s 2015 LaFerrari was found to be near the end of its lifespan during a final inspection of the car, Hagar and automotive auctioneer Barrett-Jackson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The decision to hold the car back to properly replace the high voltage battery with a new replacement directly from Ferrari was made in the interest of delivering the one-of-a-kind vehicle in pristine condition," the statement explained.

Hagar called the LaFerrari a "true work of art and a totally explosive driving experience," adding, "We wanted to make sure its next owner had a truly immaculate supercar so we are moving it to the October auction."

Barrett-Jackson’s newly announced fall auction will be held Oct. 10-13 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, the same location as this month’s event in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"Having the brand-new factory replacement battery installed was the right decision for all involved," Craig Jackson, Barrett-Jackson chairman and CEO, said.

"We are very excited about the announcement of our Fall Auction, and to have Sammy’s LaFerrari as the new event’s first consignment is a fantastic start to what will surely be an epic Barrett-Jackson experience."

The LaFerrari, which can reach 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, cost $1.4 million in 2015, but Barrett-Jackson is hoping to fetch up to $5 million because of Hagar’s celebrity status, according to USA Today.

While it won’t be for sale this weekend, the LaFerrari will be on display in the auction hall.