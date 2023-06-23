Robert Downey Jr. 'relinquishes control' of prized possessions in new 'Downey's Dream Cars' show

Robert Downey Jr. is showing that money and material items don't mean that much to him.

In the newly released Max show "Downey's Dream Cars," the actor "relinquishes control" of his car collection, which he refers to as artifacts of his success.

"The cash and prizes, it’s never been what motivated me. So, I shouldn’t be surprised that it’s still not," Downey said at the show’s premiere, which was held last week at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

While "Downey’s Dream Cars" is very much a show for gearheads, it isn’t restricted to that audience. Downey experiments with genre in a kind of eco-friendly "Pimp My Ride" that is also part memoir and a documentary about the latest advancements in clean technology.

In every episode, Downey is allowing experts to modify his car collection, making them environmentally sustainable by converting them to become electric, converting them to run on biodiesel fuel or even affixing them with mushroom leather.

The actor hopes it will be a glimpse into the future of sustainability and espouses optimism by featuring what’s attainable now as well as what technological progress promises.

Downey's wife, Susan, is an executive producer on the show as well as an environmental activist.

Although she said they both feel a personal responsibility in the fight against climate change, Susan praised her husband for his efforts to hold corporations accountable.

"It’s not to absolve the everyday person of any responsibility they have, but really recognizing, to make the significant changes, they have to operate at a much higher level," she said.

Downey founded FootPrint Coalition Ventures, a venture capital fund that invests in climate technology and artificial intelligence.

The "Iron Man" star has ventured into the car industry in the past. Last August, California-based Kindred Motorworks revealed a lineup of "restomod" classic cars and trucks, which blend original bodies with modern powertrains and technology.

The company closed a $20 million funding round that included an investment from Footprint Coalition , which is focused on backing environmentally friendly endeavors.

"Discovering Kindred was the serendipity of life imitating art," Footprint Coalition managing partner Jonathan Schulhof told Fox News Digital at the time.

"Alongside our partners at TeamDowney (Downey and his wife Susan's production company), we're making a TV series featuring eco-restorations to classic cars. That gave us firsthand experience with two things: EV conversions are hard to do correctly, and there's enormous demand for these eco-converted classic cars. And so, when we met Rob, and learned about the Kindred team's methodical, technology operations driven approach to this, we were convinced we were backing a winning solution."

Despite many people’s concerns over the uncharted territory AI has already traversed, Downey believes in its ability to fight climate change and suspects fears of its capabilities may be to some extent unwarranted.

"Any time there’s been a real emerging technology that was probably going to be significant, there’s always a well of fear and hope," he said, arguing that both ought to be tempered, even if he does think it can be used for good. "I’m not worried about it, but it is something I think we should have proper guidelines for."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.