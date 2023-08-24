Reality star's beachfront residence on market for nearly $10 million

Ex-"The Real Housewives of Orange County" cast member Jim Bellino has put his beachfront home in Dana Point, California, on the market for $9,999,000.

The 4,800-square-foot house has 16-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows with views as far out as Catalina Island, according to Coldwell Banker Realty.

"Embracing the apex of coastal luxury living, this modern masterpiece unfolds on the ocean's edge, where the gentle tide becomes an endless backyard oasis," Coldwell Banker Realty agent Tim Smith said in a statement.

He added, "Showcasing the talents of Lehrer Architects, the one-of-a-kind property offers expansive ocean vistas that stretch from Dana Point Harbor to San Clemente to Catalina. Elevated aesthetics reach their pinnacle in this residence, which epitomizes a lifestyle where every wave whispers the call of luxury."

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom house incudes a room with a fireplace, adjoining dining area with a custom wine cooler and a kitchen with a backlit onyx island and an ocean view as well.

The second floor has another living room and office space and the main bedroom on the third floor offers a fireplace, 180-degree views of the Pacific and an en suite bathroom with a jetted tub that overlooks the water.

The home also includes a gym and a room for massages that could be used as a sixth bedroom. The home’s deck includes a hot tub and opens straight onto the beach.

The businessman was previously married to Alexis Bellino who was on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" from seasons five through eight. The couple divorced in 2018.

In 2020, a defamation case Bellino filed against former "Housewife" Shannon Beador over comments she and Tamra Judge made in a podcast about his business was dismissed because a judge ruled that what she said about his trampoline park is "protected speech," according to People magazine. Tamra, who was also named in the suit, reportedly settled with Bellino for an undisclosed amount.