'Real Housewives' stars Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann Georgia home up for foreclosure auction after split: report

Kim Zolciak and estranged husband Kroy Biermann are saying goodbye to their multimillion-dollar marital love nest for good with the pending foreclosure auction of their Georgia home.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the couple's mansion is scheduled to be auctioned on Dec. 3 by Truist Bank.

The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" stars avoided a public auction last year when the Alpharetta property was in foreclosure, allegedly due to the couple defaulting on a $1.65 million loan they took out on the home in 2012.

During a status conference hearing in October, a judge ruled the home "shall be listed for sale" and both the petitioner and respondent "shall have exclusive use of the marital residence until the marital residence is sold."

A Fulton County judge intended to initiate a non-judicial foreclosure procedure in May after Truist Bank filed a petition for an injunction, but the request was removed by the end of the month.

Zolciak and Biermann attempted to sell the home on their own to prevent bank ownership, but with no luck.

Last week, two large moving trucks were spotted parked outside the home in the Atlanta-area suburbs ahead of the auction, according to TMZ.

Their property woes are just the latest issues for the former couple who filed back-to-back divorce documents in spring 2023 after 11 years of marriage and four children together.

The 15,000-square-foot estate was built in 2008 and boasts extreme privacy in a gated community. Set on nearly two acres, the $6 million mansion features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a fitness room, wine cellar and game room in addition to a pool and grotto area.

Situated on the 18th hole at the Manor Golf & Country Club, the massive estate was featured throughout her Bravo spin-off, "Don't Be Tardy," which ran for eight seasons until it was canceled in 2020.

The "RHOA" star previously responded to rumors that her mansion was in foreclosure in November 2022 and expressed that she’ll "leave when she wants to."

"If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, OK? For real," she told her followers at the time.

Most recently, records showed the home was for sale for half the price, at $3.65 million.

Biermann and Zolciak first filed dueling divorces in May 2023 after 11 years of marriage before dropping the petitions in July. He refiled for divorce in August, saying their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

The couple owed the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes from 2013, 2017 and 2018, according to separate documents obtained by Fox News Digital last year.

Biermann and Zolciak have four children together : Kroy Jr., 13, Kash, 12, and twins Kaia and Kane, 11. Biermann, a former professional football player, adopted Zolciak's adult daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana Zolciak-Biermann.

In his original divorce petition, Biermann claimed "the parties have accumulated certain debts and obligations , during the course of this marriage," and he is seeking an "equitable division of same."

Representatives for Zolciak and Biermann did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.