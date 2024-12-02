Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Entertainment
Published

'Real Housewives' stars Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann Georgia home up for foreclosure auction after split: report

Reality stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann were married 11 years

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for December 2

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Kim Zolciak and estranged husband Kroy Biermann are saying goodbye to their multimillion-dollar marital love nest for good with the pending foreclosure auction of their Georgia home.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the couple's mansion is scheduled to be auctioned on Dec. 3 by Truist Bank.

The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" stars avoided a public auction last year when the Alpharetta property was in foreclosure, allegedly due to the couple defaulting on a $1.65 million loan they took out on the home in 2012.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann mansion

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak and estranged husband Kroy Biermann's Atlanta home is going up for public auction, according to reports. (Getty Images/Bravo)

During a status conference hearing in October, a judge ruled the home "shall be listed for sale" and both the petitioner and respondent "shall have exclusive use of the marital residence until the marital residence is sold."

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STARS SONJA MORGAN, KIM ZOLCIAK DEALT A BLOW OVER LUXURY HOMES

A Fulton County judge intended to initiate a non-judicial foreclosure procedure in May after Truist Bank filed a petition for an injunction, but the request was removed by the end of the month. 

Zolciak and Biermann attempted to sell the home on their own to prevent bank ownership, but with no luck.

REALITY STARS KIM ZOLCIAK AND KROY BIERMANN'S GEORGIA MANSION RECEIVES FORECLOSURE DATE

Last week, two large moving trucks were spotted parked outside the home in the Atlanta-area suburbs ahead of the auction, according to TMZ.

Their property woes are just the latest issues for the former couple who filed back-to-back divorce documents in spring 2023 after 11 years of marriage and four children together.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The 15,000-square-foot estate was built in 2008 and boasts extreme privacy in a gated community. Set on nearly two acres, the $6 million mansion features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a fitness room, wine cellar and game room in addition to a pool and grotto area.

Kim Zolciak walks around the blue pool at her mansion in Georgia

Zolciak gave fans an inside look of her "blinged" out mansion on their Bravo reality show "Don’t Be Tardy." (Bravo/Fox News)

Kim Zolciak's mansion

She showed off her Versace china set, glamorous Hollywood room with an 8-foot chandelier, home elevator and basketball court. (Bravo/Fox News)

Situated on the 18th hole at the Manor Golf & Country Club, the massive estate was featured throughout her Bravo spin-off, "Don't Be Tardy," which ran for eight seasons until it was canceled in 2020.

The "RHOA" star previously responded to rumors that her mansion was in foreclosure in November 2022 and expressed that she’ll "leave when she wants to."

"If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, OK? For real," she told her followers at the time. 

Most recently, records showed the home was for sale for half the price, at $3.65 million.

Kim Zolciak stands by the stairs wearing a red dress

Kim Zolciak found fame as an original member of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta." (Bravo/Getty Images)

Kim Zolciak's brick mansion with long driveway

Their Georgia mansion was in foreclosure and set to go up for public auction in March 2023 due to Biermann and Zolciak defaulting on a $1.65 million loan against the property. However, the foreclosure auction was later canceled. (Bravo/Fox News)

Biermann and Zolciak first filed dueling divorces in May 2023 after 11 years of marriage before dropping the petitions in July. He refiled for divorce in August, saying their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The couple owed the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes from 2013, 2017 and 2018, according to separate documents obtained by Fox News Digital last year.

Biermann and Zolciak have four children together: Kroy Jr., 13, Kash, 12, and twins Kaia and Kane, 11. Biermann, a former professional football player, adopted Zolciak's adult daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana Zolciak-Biermann.

Kim Zolciak wears sparkling bodysuit with Kroy Biermann in a black leather jacket

Biermann and Zolciak were married on Nov. 11, 2011. They have four minor children together, and he adopted her two adult kids from a previous relationship. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In his original divorce petition, Biermann claimed "the parties have accumulated certain debts and obligations, during the course of this marriage," and he is seeking an "equitable division of same."

Representatives for Zolciak and Biermann did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.