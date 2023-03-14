Expand / Collapse search
'The Princess Diaries' home in San Francisco listed for nearly $9 million

The home was featured in 'The Princess Diaries,' starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, as 'Grove High School'

The home that was featured in "The Princess Diaries" has hit the market for $8.9 million.

The home — located at 2601 Lyon St. in San Francisco — celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. Built in 1923, the home sits on the eastern edge of the Presidio Wall, and has panoramic views of both the bay and the city.

The house features four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an elevator that takes potential homebuyers throughout the three-story home.

Princess Diaries home with inset photo of Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews

The home seen in "The Princess Diaries" has hit the market for $8.9 million. (Open Homes/Getty Images / Fox News)

The roof offers a full-sized deck with an outdoor kitchen and the bottom level has its own private garage.

Bedroom

One of four bedrooms in the San Francisco home. (Open Homes / Fox News)

Private garage

The home has its own private garage. (Open Homes / Fox News)

The Mediterranean style villa sits at the bottom of Lyon Street Steps and achieves "a harmonious balance between the home’s original architectural detail and the comfort and convenience of modern amenities."

Entryway

Entryway of the home. (Open Homes / Fox News)

Home's kitchen

The home seen in the "Princess Diaries." (Open Homes / Fox News)

Living room

The Mediterranean style home has been renovated since it was built in 1923. (Open Homes / Fox News)

"Fans of neoclassical Mediterranean design consider 2601 Lyon Street to be among the most aesthetically graceful homes in San Francisco.  Its acclaimed occupants (both real and imagined) certainly make it among the most beloved homes in our City," Compass listing agent Steven Mavromihalis shared.

"There is a kind of romance to the home that will surely attract prospective caretakers for whom beauty and harmony really matter," he added.

Rooftop terrace

The home has a private rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen. (Open Homes / Fox News)

Bathroom

The home has 3 and a half bathrooms. (Open Homes / Fox News)

Outside of the home

The home was staged as a high school in "The Princess Diaries." (Open Homes / Fox News)

The previous owners, Michael Mendes, former CEO of Just Desserts and his wife Wendy Berry Mendes, decided to relocate to the East Coast. 

In the pop culture film "The Princess Diaries," the film's lead Anne Hathaway attended Grove High School, which was actually this home.