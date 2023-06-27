Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: Rival streamer says it ‘values’ partnership with couple after Spotify deal ends

Netflix reportedly says it's sticking with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after Spotify abruptly ended its deal with the couple and canceled the duchess’ podcast "Archetypes" at the end of its first season.

"We value our partnership with Archewell Productions," a Netflix spokesperson told People magazine of the duke and duchess' production company. "'Harry & Meghan' was Netflix's biggest documentary debut ever, and we'll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series ‘Heart of Invictus.’"

Fox Business has reached out to Netflix for comment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix in 2020 to produce exclusive documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple told The New York Times at the time. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us." They added that Netflix’s "unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

The couple’s controversial docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," which criticized the British press, the monarchy and Harry’s family, was released by Netflix late last year to a lot of buzz.

The same year, the couple inked a multi-year deal with Spotify worth about $20 million.

Through their production company, Archewell Audio, the couple produced "Archetypes," which was hosted by Markle and debuted in August 2022. The 12-episode podcast topped Spotify charts in seven countries, including the U.S. and U.K. "Archetypes" featured interviews with guests like Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton.

However, earlier this month, Spotify and Archewell Audio announced in a joint statement they had decided to end the deal.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," a statement sent to FOX Business said.

United Talent Agency (UTA) CEO Jeremy Zimmer called Markle "not a great" talent in an interview last week while discussing the scrapped Spotify deal.

"Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent," Zimmer told global news website Semafor when asked about the podcast cancellation at the 2023 Cannes Lions advertising festival in Cannes, France.

"And, you know, just because you're famous doesn't make you great at something."

Markle was an actress who starred on the USA Network show "Suits" from 2011 to 2018, when she gave up her career to marry Harry. The couple has since returned to the business after they stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. She signed with William Morris Endeavor in April.

There were also reports Markle did little work on "Archetypes," which seemed to be corroborated by senior Spotify podcast executive Bill Simmons during a recent episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast."

He called both Markle and Prince Harry "f------ grifters." He also alluded to an incident he had with Harry on Zoom when they apparently brainstormed podcast ideas.

FOX Business' Ashley Hume and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.