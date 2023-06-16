Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Spotify deal ends after season 1 of 'Archetypes' podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are parting ways with Spotify less than a year after the season 1 premiere of their podcast "Archetypes."

In December 2020, the couple signed a three-year podcasting deal that, according to industry sources, was worth between $15 million to $18 million, Forbes reported. Some reports indicated that the deal was worth as much as $25 million.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," a joint statement from Spotify and Archewell sent to FOX Business said.

It’s unclear why "Archetypes," hosted by the former American actress, is leaving the platform.

The couple’s production company landed the multiyear partnership following their royal exit. Their goal was to create podcasts and shows that would tell stories through diverse voices and perspectives.

The series premiered in August with tennis great Serena Williams as a guest. It became an instant hit, topping Spotify charts in seven countries, including the U.S. and U.K. It won the podcast award at the People’s Choice Awards last year. Markle was also named a digital media national winner for the 48th Annual Gracie Awards in December.

Some of its Hollywood guests included Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton and Mindy Kaling, among others.

"I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative," Markle, 41, said at the time. "And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversations with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening."

Tech companies have been cutting costs in a rough economic environment, and Spotify has not been immune. Six months after announcing that it would cut 6% of its global workforce, or about 600 jobs, Spotify said last week it was trimming another 200 jobs.

The company said at the time it would be combining podcast networks Parcast and Gimlet into its Spotify Studios operation.

"The team behind ‘Archetypes’ (remains) proud of the podcast they created at Spotify," a rep for WME, the talent agency that Markle signed with earlier this year, told The Wall Street Journal. "Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the ‘Archetypes’ audience on another platform."

The series aired 12 episodes in 2022.

"We’re working on other ways to keep the conversation going, but just know that as we close out this season of ‘Archetypes,’ that I thank you," Markle said during the final episode, which aired in November.

"Thank you for listening and learning with me," she added. "This has been liberating and healing, and it’s been fun. And, many moons ago, I heard a quote that I will share with you today because, as we talk about labels and tropes, boxes some may try to squeeze you into, and roles and stereotypes that are attributed to you that don’t quite fit the full person that you are … this is what I wanted to leave you with.

"It’s from a couplet within a piece of writing by Greek poet Christianopoulos," the duchess continued. And he says, 'What didn't you do to bury me / but you forgot, that I was a seed.'"

She concluded the episode by saying "Keep growing, and I'll see on the flip side."

Markle, a former star in the legal drama "Suits," became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince, 38, in 2018.

The couple stepped away from royal duties in 2020 over what they described as intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess. They have since relocated to the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito, California.

Following their royal exit, the couple garnered several high-profile deals. In September 2020, they signed a five-year $100 million contract with Netflix to produce documentaries, films, scripted shows and children’s programming, Forbes reported.

According to the outlet, Harry is rumored to have received a $20 million advance for his memoir "Spare," which was published in January. The tell-all sold more than 1.4 million copies on its release day. It became the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time, according to Guinness World Records.

FOX Business’ Brie Stimson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.