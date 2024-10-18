Pop star Charlie Puth's former LA mansion sells for $11M

Pop star Charlie Puth has sold his Los Angeles mansion in an off-market deal to "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" star Josh Flagg, FOX Business confirmed. The property was sold for $11 million.

The home is situated in Beverly Hills' Trousdale Estates exclusive neighborhood and was originally listed at $17 million. Puth first purchased the home in 2017 for just under $9 million.

The four-bedroom home was built in 1965 and designed by architect Rex Lotery. The property also has three full bathrooms and two powder rooms.

"The home was once a social hub for the Beverly Hills elite, frequently hosting members of Ronald Reagan’s "kitchen cabinet" as well as socialite Janet de Cordova and her husband, Freddy, the producer of The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson," a source told FOX Business.

Architect Stephen Shortridge recently oversaw a "massive renovation" of the home. It has a formal, double-height entry hall, a step-down great room and a built-in wet bar.

The property also has a private office with its own patio, a formal dining room, a marble breakfast bar and a dedicated laundry room.

The primary suite has an en-suite bathroom, a sauna and a marble rain shower with a large skylight. Sticking with the marble, the primary bathroom also has a dual marble vanity and a marble stone soaking tub.

The outdoors offers a heated swimming pool, an outdoor dining patio, an outdoor kitchen and a fire pit.

The garage has been converted into a fitness studio.

Puth, the former owner of the home, recently tied the knot with Brooke Sansone on Sept. 7. Flagg, who purchased the home, was living in a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Bel Air, according to People.

The real estate agent and Bravo star previously told the outlet that he had purchased another Beverly Hills home, sight unseen, in 2022 for $9.2 million.

"I have had my eye on this home since I was a little boy. It has not been on the market in close to 60 years," Flagg told People of the home he bought in 2022. "When this came across my desk, I stopped everything and was immediately determined to get this home. It's always been my favorite home in the [Beverly Hills] Flats."

During an interview with Bravo's "Daily Dish" in July, Flagg admitted that purchasing the Beverly Hills home was "probably not the most intelligent thing," but admitted that he loves the property.

"I'm probably gonna buy another house — a done house," he noted at the time. "I'll probably keep the house on Bedford, and then I'll build that. And then when I'm done with that, I'll either move into one or I'll sell it — sell it for space."