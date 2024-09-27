Airbnb offers Prince's 'Purple Rain' house to rent for $7 per person

Prince fans will be given the opportunity to live how the iconic music star lived, for a small fee.

Lisa and Wendy of The Revolution band have restored Prince's childhood home in Minneapolis, Minnesota and are making it available on Airbnb from October 26 to December 14.

Over the 25 consecutive nights, fans will be allowed to book a one-night stay, with up to four guests for $7 per person – a nod to the former musician's favorite number.

The downstairs of Prince's childhood home has purple velvet wallpaper and a ‘80s stereo preloaded with songs "that inspired The Kid," according to the press release.

The "spa," or bathroom, is decorated similar to the "When Doves Cry" music video. There is a claw-foot bathtub for guests to enjoy.

In the closet, some of Prince's favorite outfits are on display, behind glass. Guests cannot touch or wear his clothes, but Linda and Wendy will provide '80s inspired outfits for guests to enjoy (including wigs, accessories and eye makeup).

There is a "muse lounge" in Prince's home with instruments, including a drum set and a guitar. Lisa and Wendy will provide instructions for guests to play the iconic "Purple Rain" along with a pre-recorded tape of Prince singing the song himself.

Prince fans are in for a surprise, if they can find the secret room within the house. The Airbnb will provide a fake vinyl album for guests to find, with clues on where the secret door is hidden.

If guests can find the door, the room is "filled with treasures."

The bedroom is decorated like the iconic musical, "Purple Rain."

"We were lucky enough to be a part of the music scene in Minneapolis during such a pivotal era for rock music, playing with Prince in one of the most successful bands of our generation and starring alongside him in the Purple Rain film," Wendy and Lisa said in a press release.

"The Purple Rain house stands as a tribute to our dear friend Prince, the timeless character he brought to life, and the lasting impact he continues to have," they continued. "We hope the space gives fans a glimpse into the eclectic world Prince created, and visitors walk away feeling a little bit closer to him as an artist and person."

Guests can book the home on Airbnb from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6.