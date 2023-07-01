Pete Davidson shares update on plans for ferry he bought with Colin Jost: 'Lifelong problem'

Pete Davidson shared an update on the Staten Island ferry that he and his "Saturday Night Live" co-star Colin Jost purchased together last year.

The 29-year-old comedian outlined the plans that the duo have for the vessel during an appearance on the Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers podcast.

"We just got all the plans built, and we had them do one of those computer-generated, ‘show you what it could be’ type things, and now we’re out to a few people," Davidson told hosts Seth and Josh Meyers on Wednesday.

He continued, "And it seems like it’s all going well, but it’s definitely like five years away."

The "Bupkis" star explained that the two want to dock the ferry in New York City from April to September or October before tugging the ship to Miami for the winter.

"There'll be a restaurant, there'll be a concert venue, there'll be a movie theater upstairs," he said. "then there's hotels in it, so we'll have a couple of those."

"Wow, you've really thought this through," Seth remarked.

"Yeah, we have to because we're in the hole," Davidson replied with a laugh.

"Colin called me and he was like, ‘Hey can you hop on this call about the ferry?’ and I was like ‘We’re still doing that thing?’" the comic quipped.

Davidson continued, "He's like, ‘Yeah, this is pretty serious.’ And it is. I had no idea. I just, you know, saw the link and sent the deposit and now I'm like, stuck with the f--king boat."

The "Meet Cute" star said that he and Jost "jokingly" renamed the boat the "Titanic 2" when they filed the legal paperwork for the ferry.

"It's only going to stay the same, like the same outside," he explained. "And we're going to keep what we can and just repurpose, make sure it's nice. But it will be the Staten Island Ferry."

Davidson told the Meyers that the name "Titanic 2" was Jost's idea.

"I can't take full credit for that because I wasn't on the call. It's so funny. Colin's on all of the calls and he'll call me after and be like, 'Yeah, it's all going well. Uh, think Titanic 2. All right, I'll talk to you later,'" he joked.

While Davidson told the brothers that he and Jost would have to "see what happens," he said that he was "excited" about their plans for the ferry.

"It’s the biggest ferry, it’s substantially bigger than all the other ones," he added. "I’m just glad it's not turned to scrap or whatever. It’s actually funny that this will be a lifelong problem for me and Colin."

Davidson went on to joke, "I'm like this close to texting [Dave] Chappelle and being like, ‘How interested are you in ferries?’"

Seth, who also starred on "SNL" recalled that he had been the one to take the calls when he had collaborated on projects with Jost before. The "Late Night with Seth Meyers" host told Davidson that he was happy to hear that Jost was taking the lead on the plans for the ferry.

"Yeah, he's been like, ‘Hey, man, you got to take this seriously,’" Davidson said with a laugh. "He's getting it done."

Last month, Jost disputed Davidson's claims that they were "very stoned" when they bought the decommissioned ferry at auction for $280,100.

In January 2022, Jost, Davidson and comedy club owner Paul Italia put down a winning bid for the John F. Kennedy, a 277-foot (84-meter) vessel that shuttled commuters between the New York City boroughs of Manhattan and Staten Island from 1965 until it was taken out of service in August 2021.

Jost took to Instagram to post a screenshot of a headline that read, "Pete Davidson and Colin Jost were ‘very stoned’ when they bought Staten Island Ferry."

"Is it worse that I was actually stone-cold sober when we bought the ferry," Jost wrote in the caption.

He continued, "We’re excited to prove the non-believers wrong. You’re going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years. Mark my words."

Along with the screenshot, Jost also included a graphic advertising a "Ferry Money Tour," which showed an image of the ferry with tour stop locations superimposed in blue and red wording.

"UNRELATED I’m going on a Ferry Money Tour this week and next week," Jost joked in the caption. "Stand-up in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Minneapolis, Madison and Chicago with some very special guests. Come on by."