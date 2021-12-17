Peloton pulls Chris Noth ad after 'Sex and the City' actor accused of sexual assault

Peloton's latest ad featuring "Sex and the City" star Chris Noth has been pulled.

The exercise equipment company pulled together a last-minute ad over the weekend featuring an alternative ending to the viral moment of the fictional death of Noth's character, Mr. Big, in the "Sex and the City" revival series "And Just Like That."

However, the company confirmed in a statement to Fox Business on Thursday that the ad is no longer. The deletion comes after two women came forward on Thursday accusing the actor of sexual assault.

"Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts," a Peloton spokesperson said.

Noth released a statement through his team on Thursday after The Hollywood Reporter reported the accusations made by two women under the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," Noth's statement reads.

Zoe claimed she met Noth in 2004 at the age of 22 when she began working for a media firm. Zoe alleged that one day Noth invited her to the pool of his West Hollywood apartment. She went with a friend. Before taking a phone call back at his apartment, Zoe alleges Noth asked for her opinion of a book. When she later went to return the book to him, she claims he kissed her before pulling her toward him and taking off her shorts and bikini bottom.

"It was very painful and I yelled out, ‘Stop!’" she alleged to the outlet. "And he didn't. I said, ‘Can you at least get a condom?' and he laughed at me."

Lily claimed she met Noth at a New York nightclub in 2015 when he was 60 and she was 25. After accepting an invititation to go to a restaurant with him, Lily alleged that Noth then invited her to his apartment. "I thought, ‘We’re going to drink whiskey and talk about his acting career.’ It sounds so stupid,'" she alleged to the outlet.

"He kept trying and trying and trying, and I should have said no more firmly and left. And then the next thing I knew, he pulled down his pants and he was standing in front of me," she claimed, adding that he "thrust" her into performing oral sex on him.

Then, she alleged the two had sex and she was "kind of crying as it happened." Afterward, she claimed she felt "totally violated." A friend named Alex also alleged that she received a phone call from Lily after the alleged incident. The friend claimed Lily told her Noth had "pretty forcibly" had sex with her.

The 30-second Peloton ad was narrated by actor Ryan Reynolds and titled "Unspoiler Alert," and starred Noth, who is best known for playing the Mr. Big character on " Sex and the City " and its HBO Max reboot, "And Just Like That."

Mr. Big was depicted in the first episode of the reboot dying of a heart attack shortly after riding his Peloton hosted by Allegra, who is played by Peloton instructor Jess King.

The ad showed an alive Noth on a romantic getaway with King, where he toasts to new beginnings," before looking over at the duos Peloton bikes.

"Should we take another ride? Life’s too short not to," Noth says in the ad.

Reynolds' voiceover then makes its appearance, nodding to the And Just Like That episode while promoting the health benefits of riding a Peloton.

"And just like that… the world is reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, resting pulse and reduces blood-fat levels," Reynolds says in the spot before ending with another nod to the episode. "He’s alive."

Last week, Peloton's stock was down about 75% from the same time last year, with shares hitting a yearly low of $37.67 on Friday.

Fox Business' Tyler McCarthy and Michael Lee contributed to this report.