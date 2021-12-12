Peloton hits back: Ryan Reynolds makes an official ad after viral 'And Just Like That' moment with Mr. Big

Stationary bike company Peloton, which saw its stock drop after the fictional death of a Sex and the City character using its product, has responded to the crisis with an ad featuring an alternative ending to the viral moment.

The 30-second ad is narrated by actor Ryan Reynolds and titled "Unspoiler Alert," stars actor Chris Noth, who plays the Mr. Big character on Sex and the City and its HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That. Mr. Big was depicted in the first episode of the reboot dying of a heart attack shortly after riding his Peloton hosted by Allegra, who is played by Peloton instructor Jess King.

But the ad shows an alive Noth on a romantic getaway with King, where he toasts to new beginnings," before looking over at the duos Peloton bikes.

"Should we take another ride? Life’s too short not to," Noth says in the ad.

Reynolds' voiceover then makes its appearance, nodding to the And Just Like That episode while promoting the health benefits of riding a Peloton.

"And just like that… the world is reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, resting pulse and reduces blood-fat levels," Reynolds says in the spot before ending with another nod to the episode. "He’s alive."

Peloton's stock is down about 75% from this time last year, with shares hitting a yearly low of $37.67 on Friday.