Peloton speaks out after 'Billions' character suffers a heart attack after using the product

Peloton was the subject of yet another fictional character’s health struggles after the popular exercise bike brand was featured in the most recent episode of the TV show "Billions."

The brand made headlines last month after the premiere of HBO’s "Sex and the City" revival "And Just Like That…" saw the character Mr. Big die after suffering a heart attack and die following a particularly intense workout on his at-home Peloton.

Now, in the latest episode of "Billions," Yahoo reports that the character Mike "Wags" Wagner, played by David Costabile, suffers a similar cardiac episode after a workout on his Peloton.

In a statement provided to Fox Business, a Peloton spokesperson explained that the use of its bike in the show was not done in conjunction with the company. In other words. However, it notes that even the show references the fact that cardiovascular exercise is good for someone at risk of a heart attack.

"We get why these fictional TV shows would want to include a brand that people love to talk about, but Showtime's use of Peloton's Bike+ and reference to a Peloton Instructor was not a brand, product, or instructor placement, and we did not agree for our brand and IP to be used on this show or provide any equipment," the statement reads. "As referenced by the show itself, there are strong benefits of cardio-vascular exercise to help people lead long, happy lives."

Fortunately for fans of Wagner on "Billions," the scene does not end with the character’s death the same way it did for Mr. Big on "And Just Like That…" In fact, the outlet reports that, upon his arrival back after his hospitalization, Wagner states that he is not going to go out "like Mr. Big."

Speaking to The New York Times, the show’s executive producers explained that they actually wrote the scene last spring, well before the infamous moment with the beloved "Sex and the City" character became popular.

"We added the line because it was what Wags would say," they explained to the outlet.

The company previously tried to turn its unflattering image around with the help of Ryan Reynolds’ company Maximum Effort. In December, they quickly churned out an ad that starred Noth that sung the praises of cardio-vascular exercise and included a voiceover from Reynolds noting that Noth is "alive."

However, that ad was eventually pulled after the renewed exposure prompted accusers to come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Noth. He has denied the allegations.