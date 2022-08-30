Expand / Collapse search
Original 'Star Wars' Han Solo gun used by Harrison Ford sold for over $1M at auction

Ford played Han Solo in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy and reprised his role in the 2015 movie 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

The prop gun held by Harrison Ford, who of course played Han Solo in the original "Star Wars" film franchise sold for over $1 million at an auction over the weekend, according to TMZ. 

The prop gun was a DL-44 Heavy Blaster Pistol and it was used in the film's original trilogy by Ford. It was originally valued around $300,000 to $500,000, but ended up being sold for a whopping $1,057,500 at the event held by the Rock Island Auction Company. 

According to TMZ, there were three different models of the gun that were used by Ford in "Star Wars: Episode IV-A New Hope" and this is the last surviving prop of the three models.

Harrison Ford as Han Solo

Han Solo's pistol was sold for over $1 million at an auction.  (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The "Star Wars" item with the highest price tag was the original R2-D2 droid, which sold for $2.6 million in 2017.  

Ford played Han Solo in the original "Star Wars" trilogy which is made up of "Star Wars: Episode IV-A New Hope," "Star Wars: Episode V-The Empire Strikes Back" and "Star Wars: Episode VI-Return of the Jedi." 

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford on the set of "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope"

The prop gun is the only of three still remaining that Harrison Ford used in the filming of "Star Wars: Episode IV-A New Hope." ( Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Over 30 years later, Ford came back to reprise his role as Han Solo in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which is the start of the trilogy starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver.