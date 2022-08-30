Original 'Star Wars' Han Solo gun used by Harrison Ford sold for over $1M at auction

The prop gun held by Harrison Ford, who of course played Han Solo in the original "Star Wars" film franchise sold for over $1 million at an auction over the weekend, according to TMZ.

The prop gun was a DL-44 Heavy Blaster Pistol and it was used in the film's original trilogy by Ford. It was originally valued around $300,000 to $500,000, but ended up being sold for a whopping $1,057,500 at the event held by the Rock Island Auction Company.

According to TMZ, there were three different models of the gun that were used by Ford in "Star Wars: Episode IV-A New Hope" and this is the last surviving prop of the three models.

NETLFIX TURNS TO ‘STAR WARS’ FOR FRANCHISE INSPIRATION

The "Star Wars" item with the highest price tag was the original R2-D2 droid, which sold for $2.6 million in 2017.

Ford played Han Solo in the original "Star Wars" trilogy which is made up of "Star Wars: Episode IV-A New Hope," "Star Wars: Episode V-The Empire Strikes Back" and "Star Wars: Episode VI-Return of the Jedi."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Over 30 years later, Ford came back to reprise his role as Han Solo in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which is the start of the trilogy starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver.