Oprah Winfrey's annual 'Favorite Things' list is here; see array of items from home décor to children's toys

With a swift transition into November, celebrities and influencers alike are reminding everyone of the impending holiday season, and Oprah Winfrey's annual "Favorite Things" list is out for public consumption.

The billionaire business mogul and television host has a bevy of items, ranging from $16 to $900. Broken up into categories, Oprah makes it easy to shop for consumers.

Oprah curated a list of 104 items from big name retailers to small vendors. She said she wanted to put an emphasis on "family-run, local makers, BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, People of Color] - and woman-founded" businesses.

Here is a glimpse of what the 68-year-old is loving right now.

GWYNETH PALTROW RELEASES $900K GOOP HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE; ITEMS INCLUDE 'SEX CHAIR' & $420 GUCCID DOG POOP BAG

In terms of clothing and accessories, Oprah is known for her unique, statement-piece eyewear. On her list of favorite things are the Peepers by PeeperSpecs Take a Bow Readers, which retail for $29.

Oprah says of the product, "I often pick my glasses to match my outfit, and these specs are terrific. Used as readers or to filter the blue light from your devices, the oversize frame with tortoise on top and color on the bottom will flatter most faces. At $29, you might want to treat yourself to a pair, too."

The most expensive piece of clothing on the list is a women's jumpsuit, or onesie, made by Rivet Utility. Retailing at $295, Oprah says, "A jumpsuit is my living, working, traveling uniform. I think I own more jumpsuits from this L.A. brand than any other. This one is made from the softest French terry. And since it zips up and down, bathroom breaks are a breeze."

Shifting to appliances, of which there are several, Oprah does not skimp out on her coffee maker, selecting the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine as her choice. "Latte? Cappuccino? Macchiato? Whatever strikes your fancy, this machine is like having your own personal barista at home with you," she writes of the $900 product.

Pizza ovens are all the rage now, and Oprah also recommends a high-priced selection in this category, with the Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven at $700. "This pizza oven lets you bake restaurant-grade pies from the comfort of your backyard. Attach it to the gas burner, or use the wood-burning function — the choice is yours," she says.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Anyone looking to indulge in a relaxing night at home, Oprah suggests a bubble bath. A repeat item on her list, Oprah says, "I’ve picked Margot Elena’s bubble baths a few times before because the extra-large glass bottles are so gorgeous. This year’s blends smell of grapefruit and neroli, green tea and willow, and rose hip and lavender." They cost $42.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Staying beneath the self-care umbrella, Oprah included reusable makeup remover pads on her list. She says, "If you, like me, have ruined a few towels from washing off makeup, then you need these eco-friendly, reusable makeup removers." This is the least expensive item on her list, retailing at $16.

Although she does not have children of her own, Oprah takes kids into consideration with these stuffed animals from Warmies. The unique part is you can heat them up. She calls them "a soothing gift for the young and not-so-young. Pop one of these stuffed animals into the microwave to warm it up, then cuddle its weighted body and inhale the scent of lavender. They’re great for stress or tummy aches." They cost $24.