Netflix's 'Don't Look Up' breaks record for most hours viewed in a single week

The Netflix original movie "Don’t Look Up" just became the most-watched film on the platform within a one-week span thanks in large part to its doubt over the holiday weekend.

Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo Dicaprio, the disaster movie focuses on them as two low-level astronomers who discover that a large comet is on a path to destroy the planet. In an effort to get humanity to take action, they go on a massive media tour only for their warning of impending doom to fall on deaf ears.

According to People, after releasing on the platform on Dec. 24, it dominated the platform earning the most hours viewed in a single week between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2. According to official tallies from Netflix, it had 152.29 million hours watched across viewers. It sits behind only "Bird Box" and "Red Notice" as the most popular film on the platform overall after just ten days of being available to users with a total of 263.32 million hours viewed.

The film likely benefited from its release being so closely tied to the Christmas holiday, as families across the country got together with limited things to do in light of rising coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant. It was speculated at the time of its release that the Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds action film "Red Notice" experienced a similar bump thanks to Thanksgiving.

However, "Don’t Look Up," despite a politically polarizing story that’s drawn obvious comparisons to the debate around climate change, seems like it’s got even more staying power. Deadline reports that, although Netflix does not release day-to-day data for its content, the movie is likely going to surpass "Red Notice" and may even unseat "Bird Box" from the top position it has held since its debut in 2018.

Adam McKay, the director of "Don’t Look Up," took to Twitter to marvel at the news that his film is getting so much attention on the platform.

"I’m straight up flabbergasted by this," he wrote earlier this week.