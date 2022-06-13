Expand / Collapse search
Netflix announces 'Squid Game' will return for second season

'Squid Game' became Netflix's most-watched series after its release last fall

Netflix announced Sunday that the popular but dark Korean drama series "Squid Game" will return to the streaming platform for a second season.

"Squid Game" became Netflix's most-watched show after its September 2021 release. 

Netflix 'Squid Game'

From left, Anupam Tripathi, Lee Jung-jae, Hwang Dong-hyuk, Ted Sarandos, Oh Young-soo, and Park Hae-soo arrive at the "Squid Game" FYSEE event, Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the Netflix FYSEE at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Inv (AP Newsroom)

The series chronicles the journey of impoverished contestants who compete in childhood games for an opportunity to win substantial amounts of money if they come out victorious and are not killed in competition. 

The show inspired a number of internet memes and Halloween costumes, and prompted sales of green tracksuits the contestants wore in the drama.

'Squid Game'

Someone dressed as a character from the show is seen at the "Squid Game" FYSEE event, Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the Netflix FYSEE at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (AP Newsroom)

In a letter published by Netflix, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk offered some details about the show's upcoming second season.

Gi-hun and The Front Man will return in season two and "the man in the suit with ddakji might be back," he said.

He also said Young-hee's boyfriend would be introduced.

Netflix

Netflix announces a second season of 'Squid Game'. ( Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Young-hee is an animatronic doll featured in one of the games, one that can sense motion.

Netflix did not reveal in its announcement when the new season would be released on its platform.

Reuters contributed to this report.