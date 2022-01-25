Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Media

Neil Young threatens to pull songs off Spotify over Joe Rogan: report

Young reportedly posted a letter that read: They can have Rogan or Young. Not both

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for January 24

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Neil Young, the legendary rocker, reportedly posted a letter to his management team that he wanted his music pulled from Spotify because it is providing a platform for popular podcast host Joe Rogan to spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

Rolling Stone, which first reported on Young’s letter, reported that the post has since been deleted. Young reportedly wrote in the letter that he wants Spotify to "know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform."

"They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young," he reportedly posted. "Not both."

Joe Rogan introduces fighters during the UFC 269 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) ( Carmen Mandato/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Young wrote that Spotify has a "responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy."

BOB DYLAN OFFLOADS MASTERS CATALOG: ‘ALL MY RECORDINGS CAN STAY WHERE THEY BELONG’

Spotify and reps for Young did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

Neil Young attends a press conference for Farm Aid 34 at Alpine Valley Music Theatre on September 21, 2019 in East Troy, Wisconsin. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images) ( Gary Miller/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Rogan, whose wildly successful show is exclusive to Spotify, has become a target of the liberal media over the course of the pandemic. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In this photo illustration the Spotify logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen near a pair of earphones. (Photo Illustration by Onur Dogman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Photo Illustration by Onur Dogman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Last week, a group of advocates, professors, scientists and medical professionals signed an open letter that asked Spotify to "take action against mass-misinformation events" on its platform after the "Joe Rogan Experience" (JRE) podcast irked the group with a "highly controversial episode" interview with Dr. Robert Malone. 

It was initially reported by several outlets that "270 doctors" signed the open letter to Spotify, but it has since been discovered that many signees are not medical doctors.

Rolling Stone pointed out that several years ago, Young removed most of his music from Spotify because he thought the sound quality was lacking. The magazine said he "ultimately relented."

Fox News' Brian Flood and the Associated Press contributed to this report