Mick Jagger selling Florida home for $3.5M

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, have listed their Florida home for $3.5 million.

Per the listing, the lake front home has four bedrooms and 5.5 baths.

Christine Spelman of Re/Max realty group originally sold the couple the home for a little over $1.9 million in October 2020 and has the listing again.

The home was registered to Hamrick, 36, and the dancer has family in the area. The home was purchased before Jagger, 79, and Hamrick in 2010 for $1.2 million.

The listing hints at Jagger being a massive selling point for the home.

"You can’t always get what you want but this house is definitely what you need!" the listing overview says, quoting part of the famous Stones song written by Jagger and Keith Richards in 1969. "This magnificent, custom-built Rutenberg home in the premier gated community of The Lake Club was designed with privacy in mind."

The overview says the home – which sits in The Lake Club gated community – covers more than 5,700 square feet in living space. It also includes features such as three balconies and a bell tower, top quality kitchen appliances, remote-controlled window treatments and a large media room with a wet bar.

The home has its own private heated saltwater pool, as well as community amenities including a "newly remodeled 20,000 sq ft Grand Clubhouse, Resort Style Pools, private Tennis Courts, Dining, Social Activities and Fitness Center," according to the listing.

Jagger and Hamrick share their 6-year-old son, Deveraux. The couple have several homes around the globe, but primarily reside in New York City.

Jagger and Hamrick, a former ballerina and choreographer at American Ballet Theatre, have been together since 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.