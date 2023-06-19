Expand / Collapse search
Mick Jagger selling Florida home for $3.5M

Jagger purchased the Lakewood Ranch home for a little over $1.9 million in October 2020

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, have listed their Florida home for $3.5 million.

Per the listing, the lake front home has four bedrooms and 5.5 baths. 

Christine Spelman of Re/Max realty group originally sold the couple the home for a little over $1.9 million in October 2020 and has the listing again. 

Mick Jagger Florida home

Mick Jagger has listed his Florida home for $3.5 million. (RE/MAX/Getty / Fox News)

The home was registered to Hamrick, 36, and the dancer has family in the area. The home was purchased before Jagger, 79, and Hamrick in 2010 for $1.2 million.

The listing hints at Jagger being a massive selling point for the home.

"You can’t always get what you want but this house is definitely what you need!" the listing overview says, quoting part of the famous Stones song written by Jagger and Keith Richards in 1969. "This magnificent, custom-built Rutenberg home in the premier gated community of The Lake Club was designed with privacy in mind."

Outdoor view of Mick Jagger's home

Mick Jagger's Florida home has a private saltwater pool. (RE/MAX / Fox News)

Ballet studio in Jagger's home

Mick Jagger's longtime girlfriend is a ballet dancer and had a studio in their Florida home. (RE/MAX / Fox News)

The overview says the home – which sits in The Lake Club gated community – covers more than 5,700 square feet in living space. It also includes features such as three balconies and a bell tower, top quality kitchen appliances, remote-controlled window treatments and a large media room with a wet bar.

The home has its own private heated saltwater pool, as well as community amenities including a "newly remodeled 20,000 sq ft Grand Clubhouse, Resort Style Pools, private Tennis Courts, Dining, Social Activities and Fitness Center," according to the listing.

Living room of Mick Jagger's Florida home

Mick Jagger and his longtime partner purchased the home in 2020. (RE/MAX / Fox News)

Jagger's outdoor balcony

A view of one of Jagger's outdoor balconies in his Florida home. (RE/MAX / Fox News)

Jagger and Hamrick share their 6-year-old son, Deveraux. The couple have several homes around the globe, but primarily reside in New York City.

Jagger and Hamrick, a former ballerina and choreographer at American Ballet Theatre, have been together since 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.