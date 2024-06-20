Expand / Collapse search
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones list $12M New York empty nest

Zeta-Jones purchased the home, where she said she and her family shared 'many happy times,' for $4.5M in 2019

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' sprawling New York estate has hit the market for $12 million.

The 79-year-old actor and the 54-year-old actress are selling their 11,653 square-foot riverfront house in Livingston, New York, after calling the mansion home for five years. In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, Zeta-Jones noted that the couple decided to move on after becoming empty-nesters.

"When I purchased our Irvington home I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have!" Zeta-Jones said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal. 

livingston estate/michael douglas and catherine zeta-jones

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are selling their Livingston, New York estate for $12 million. (DANIEL MILSTEIN/getty / Getty Images)

"Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell," the Academy Award winner added.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas, who tied the knot in 2000, share son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 21.

The actress, who hails from Wales, told the outlet that the pair will be spending more time overseas due to her work commitments, which was another factor in their decision to sell the property.

"Michael and I plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe," the "Wednesday" star said.

michael douglas and catherine zeta-jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones bought the home for $4.5 million in 2019. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic / Getty Images)

David Turner of Compass holds the listing.

Zeta-Jones purchased the 12-acre gated estate for $4.5 million in 2019, per public records obtained by WSJ. The home, which is about 20 miles north of New York City, is located on the Hudson River.

Turner told the WSJ that Zeta-Jones and Douglas renovated the Georgian-style 1920s estate, which is named Longmeadow, but made efforts to preserve its original character.

gallery

The home features a 30-foot gallery that leads to a mix of formal and informal rooms. (DANIEL MILSTEIN / Fox News)

dining room

The estate was built in 1929. (DANIEL MILSTEIN / Fox News)

kitchen

The house features an eat-in kitchen. (DANIEL MILSTEIN / Fox News)

"Longmeadow is a spectacular property - a true Hudson River estate," Turner said.

"The owner has done a masterful job in renovating the house in a cool, comfortable and modern aesthetic that preserves its original grandeur and integrity," he added.

The brick and stone four-story house boasts eight en-suite bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. A blend of formal and informal rooms are situated off a 30-foot interior gallery. The rooms include a formal living room, a salon with a built-in bar, a study and two-story library, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen and a family room.

library

A wood-paneled two-story library is located on the first floor. (DANIEL MILSTEIN / Fox News)

formal living room

Catherine Zeta-Jones said that the couple decided to sell the house after becoming empty nesters. (DANIEL MILSTEIN / Getty Images)

primary suite

The actress explained that they will also be spending more time overseas. (DANIEL MILSTEIN / Fox News)

The first floor of the mansion features an indoor pool, a gym, a recreation room, a playroom with a gas fireplace and a summer kitchen. The primary bedroom includes a sitting room, fireplace and walk-in wardrobe.

The home's first floor loggia opens to a 100-foot terrace overlooking the Hudson River and the property includes 130 feet of riverfront land. An elegant staircase leads from the terrace down to the garden.

The estate's prime location is minutes away from the shops and restaurants on the upscale town's main street.

terrace

The house boasts a 100-foot terrace overlooking the Hudson River. (DANIEL MILSTEIN / Fox News)

lawn

The house is located in the town of Livingston, which is 20 miles away from Manhattan. (DANIEL MILSTEIN / Fox News)

aerial view

The gated estate sits on 12 acres of land. (DANIEL MILSTEIN / Fox News)

The property, which is move-in ready, offers "a once in a lifetime opportunity to enjoy a life of unparalleled beauty, luxury and privacy," per the listing.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas lived in a home in the nearby town of Bedford prior to moving to Livingston, according to the WSJ. The actress bought the home for $11.25 million in 2014 and later sold the property for $20.5 million.

A spokesperson for Douglas and Zeta-Jones told the WSJ that they maintain separate real estate portfolios. According to the outlet, the "Basic Instinct" star previously listed their Central Park West residence in Manhattan for $21.5 million, but it was later removed from the market.