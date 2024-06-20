Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones list $12M New York empty nest

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' sprawling New York estate has hit the market for $12 million.

The 79-year-old actor and the 54-year-old actress are selling their 11,653 square-foot riverfront house in Livingston, New York, after calling the mansion home for five years. In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, Zeta-Jones noted that the couple decided to move on after becoming empty-nesters.

"When I purchased our Irvington home I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have!" Zeta-Jones said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal.

"Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell," the Academy Award winner added.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas, who tied the knot in 2000, share son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 21.

The actress, who hails from Wales, told the outlet that the pair will be spending more time overseas due to her work commitments, which was another factor in their decision to sell the property.

"Michael and I plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe," the "Wednesday" star said.

David Turner of Compass holds the listing.

Zeta-Jones purchased the 12-acre gated estate for $4.5 million in 2019, per public records obtained by WSJ. The home, which is about 20 miles north of New York City, is located on the Hudson River.

Turner told the WSJ that Zeta-Jones and Douglas renovated the Georgian-style 1920s estate, which is named Longmeadow, but made efforts to preserve its original character.

"Longmeadow is a spectacular property - a true Hudson River estate," Turner said.

"The owner has done a masterful job in renovating the house in a cool, comfortable and modern aesthetic that preserves its original grandeur and integrity," he added.

The brick and stone four-story house boasts eight en-suite bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. A blend of formal and informal rooms are situated off a 30-foot interior gallery. The rooms include a formal living room, a salon with a built-in bar, a study and two-story library, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen and a family room.

The first floor of the mansion features an indoor pool, a gym, a recreation room, a playroom with a gas fireplace and a summer kitchen. The primary bedroom includes a sitting room, fireplace and walk-in wardrobe.

The home's first floor loggia opens to a 100-foot terrace overlooking the Hudson River and the property includes 130 feet of riverfront land. An elegant staircase leads from the terrace down to the garden.

The estate's prime location is minutes away from the shops and restaurants on the upscale town's main street.

The property, which is move-in ready, offers "a once in a lifetime opportunity to enjoy a life of unparalleled beauty, luxury and privacy," per the listing.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas lived in a home in the nearby town of Bedford prior to moving to Livingston, according to the WSJ. The actress bought the home for $11.25 million in 2014 and later sold the property for $20.5 million.

A spokesperson for Douglas and Zeta-Jones told the WSJ that they maintain separate real estate portfolios. According to the outlet, the "Basic Instinct" star previously listed their Central Park West residence in Manhattan for $21.5 million, but it was later removed from the market.