Merv Griffin’s former California estate hits market for $36 million

Merv Griffin's Moroccan-style estate has been listed for $36 million.

Nestled in the heart of La Quinta, California, this exotic 39-acre property features seven different structures. The main residence of the estate is 5,409 square feet.

The estate has a rich history in that it was designed by noted Los Angeles interior designer Waldo Fernandez: "The architecture and interior design showcase a seamless blend of Moroccan elegance with modern California influences," the listing reads.

The estate, which was built in 1986, boasts 13 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

The home also includes a six-bay garage, an outdoor pool and spa area and equestrian facilities.

The expansive property, which has been listed by Zac Goldsmith and Mauricio Umansky, is surrounded by a breathtaking mountain backdrop, a lake and an orchard.

There is even a potable well that services all water needs across the property from domestic use to irrigation, so there are no additional costs based on usage.

Many celebrities have stayed at the estate, including Post Malone, Katy Perry and Jack Harlow, using it as a home base during the Coachella music festival.

Griffin died of prostate cancer in 2007.

He is best known for his talk show, "The Merv Griffin Show," which ran from 1962 to 1986.

In February, listing agent Umansky – who founded The Agency – reacted to the state of the housing market after the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit its highest level since early December.

"We’ve got super-high interest rates above 7%. Mortgage applications are as low as they’ve been since 1995. And then we’ve got no supply," he said during his appearance on "The Claman Countdown" last month.

Umansky said we should not expect to see prices drop until we start "seeing some pain and some supply."

"Until we start seeing the pain and prices drop, I don’t see the government dropping interest rates. So, we really need to allow the markets to be markets and for affordability to start happening so that the government starts dropping interest rates again," he said.