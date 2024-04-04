Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Business
Published

Merv Griffin’s former California estate hits market for $36 million

Media mogul died from prostate cancer in 2007

close
Rogers Healy, a Dallas real estate agent, joins "Fox & Friends" to break down the latest developments in the housing market. video

Short-term thinking has ‘shifted’ real estate across country: Realtor

Rogers Healy, a Dallas real estate agent, joins "Fox & Friends" to break down the latest developments in the housing market.

Merv Griffin's Moroccan-style estate has been listed for $36 million.

Nestled in the heart of La Quinta, California, this exotic 39-acre property features seven different structures. The main residence of the estate is 5,409 square feet.

The estate has a rich history in that it was designed by noted Los Angeles interior designer Waldo Fernandez: "The architecture and interior design showcase a seamless blend of Moroccan elegance with modern California influences," the listing reads.

MARY-KATE, ASHLEY OLSEN'S FORMER HOME SELLS FOR $9.2M AFTER INITIAL ASKING PRICE OF $25M

Merv Griffin with hands waving

Game show producer Merv Griffin died in 2007. He was 82 years old. (CBS / File / Getty Images)

Aerial of Merv Griffin estate

The 39-acre property is in La Quinta, California. (Andrew Bramasco / Fox News)

The estate, which was built in 1986, boasts 13 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

The home also includes a six-bay garage, an outdoor pool and spa area and equestrian facilities.

Bedroom at Merv Griffin estate

The home has 13 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. (Andrew Bramasco / Fox News)

Merv Griffin equestrian facilities on property

There are equestrian facilities on the expansive property. (Andrew Bramasco / Fox News)

View of the pool at Merv Griffin's estate

The home has an outdoor pool and spa area. (Andrew Bramasco / Fox News)

The expansive property, which has been listed by Zac Goldsmith and Mauricio Umansky, is surrounded by a breathtaking mountain backdrop, a lake and an orchard.

There is even a potable well that services all water needs across the property from domestic use to irrigation, so there are no additional costs based on usage.

BEVERLY HILLS HOME RENOVATIONS BLOCKED OVER LACK OF AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Lake on Merv Griffin property

The property is surrounded by a breathtaking mountain backdrop, a lake and an orchard. (Andrew Bramasco / Fox News)

Many celebrities have stayed at the estate, including Post Malone, Katy Perry and Jack Harlow, using it as a home base during the Coachella music festival.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Living room at Merv Griffin estate

The home has plenty of room for entertaining. (Andrew Bramasco / Fox News)

Pool table in one of the rooms at Merv Griffin's estate

The estate was designed by noted Los Angeles interior designer Waldo Fernandez. (Andrew Bramasco / Fox News)

Griffin died of prostate cancer in 2007.

He is best known for his talk show, "The Merv Griffin Show," which ran from 1962 to 1986.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

aerial view of Merv Griffin estate

Merv Griffin's former California estate was built in 1986. (Andrew Bramasco / Fox News)

In February, listing agent Umansky – who founded The Agency – reacted to the state of the housing market after the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit its highest level since early December.

"We’ve got super-high interest rates above 7%. Mortgage applications are as low as they’ve been since 1995. And then we’ve got no supply," he said during his appearance on "The Claman Countdown" last month. 

Umansky said we should not expect to see prices drop until we start "seeing some pain and some supply."

"Until we start seeing the pain and prices drop, I don’t see the government dropping interest rates. So, we really need to allow the markets to be markets and for affordability to start happening so that the government starts dropping interest rates again," he said.