Meghan Markle's show 'Suits' sets new record 4 years after going off-air

The Meghan Markle-led drama series, "Suits," brought in big numbers at the end of June and four years after the final season aired.

Nielsen reported that the legal series, which helped catapult Markle to fame, set a new record for an acquired series, with over 3 billion streams the week of June 26 to July 2 on Netflix and Peacock.

The previous record was held by "Manifest," with 2.49 billion watch minutes from June 14-20, 2021, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Nielsen report only factors in U.S.-based television streaming, so content viewed in other countries did not figure into the results.

MEGHAN MARKLE’S ‘ARCHETYPES’ PODCAST ON SPOTIFY WON’T BE RENEWED AFTER ONE SEASON: REPORT

Nielsen also noted the show is attracting a younger audience. The median viewing age for "Suits" is younger than when the series debuted 12 years ago.

The Duchess of Sussex starred as Rachel Zane on the series, which ran from 2011-2019. "Suits" also starred Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty.

After Markle and Prince Harry's engagement in November 2017, the duchess stepped away from acting entirely.

Following the royal engagement, USA Network announced the actress would be leaving the show after season 7. Markle and co-star Adams both stepped away from the series after the seventh season, but the show continued two additional seasons.

"Suits" became available on Netflix in June, which happened to be the same day as King Charles III’s birthday parade.

Trooping the Colour , a royal tradition going back hundreds of years to King Charles II’s 17th-century reign, is held every summer to celebrate the monarch’s birthday.

Markle and Harry wed in a lavish wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018. The couple participated in their first Trooping the Colour in 2018 after their wedding.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The explosive week for "Suits" in June comes after Netflix reportedly said it's sticking with Harry and Markle after Spotify abruptly ended its deal with the couple and canceled the duchess’ podcast "Archetypes" at the end of its first season.

"We value our partnership with Archewell Productions," a Netflix spokesperson told People magazine of Harry and Meghan's production company. "'Harry & Meghan' was Netflix's biggest documentary debut ever, and we'll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series ‘Heart of Invictus.’"

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix in 2020 to produce exclusive documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

Fox Business' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.