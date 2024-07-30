Matt Damon, 'Rocky' star Dolph Lundgren drawn to 'celebrity hot spot' where they can 'escape tourists'

With pristine white sand beaches, old-world charm, great nightlife and luxury hotels and shopping, it’s not hard to see why celebrities from Matt Damon and George Clooney to Paris Hilton and Kevin Hart are spending their off time on the "secluded" Greek island resort of Mykonos.

Damon and his wife Luciana were spotted last month enjoying a beach day on the island. Luciana wore a white bikini, and the "Oppenheimer" star was in black swim trunks as they took in the sun and sand.

Last year, the couple, who have been married for 19 years and go to Mykonos annually, were seen there with friends Chris Hemsworth and his wife, model Elsa Pataky.

Hemsworth’s brother Liam was also on the island recently with his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.

Damon first visited the island more than 20 years ago while filming 2002’s "The Bourne Identity," according to The Greek Reporter.

"The beauty of Mykonos is hard to beat," Christina Hayslip, travel advisor for Travelmation told Fox News Digital. " It's a celebrity hot spot thanks to gorgeous views, fine dining and secluded resorts. It's truly idyllic – just like you dream it would be. An A-list star can sneak in under the radar because everyone is mesmerized by the scenery and not looking at who is passing by."

Hayslip added, "Mykonos is full of small, boutique-styled hotels that are designed for privacy. An elite client can escape tourists through backdoor entrances, private guides, private pools and VIP areas at the top clubs. Some of the celeb-loved hideaways include the stunning Santa Marina Resort and also Mykonos Blu – with its floating suites and villas. Some of these luxury resorts also have private beach clubs. For someone who wants a little more action – Cavo Paradiso is a popular nightclub with incredible sunsets and Scorpios, which has private bungalows and will even set up private air travel for guests."

"Real Housewives" alum Teresa Giudice posted a carousel of photos and videos of her at the beach and partying with friends on the island. She also shared photos and videos on her Instagram Story of her meal at trendy restaurant Zuma Mykonsos.

Celebrities can also enjoy the island setting from their yacht, Hayslip said. "I saw many anchored off the shore last time I was in Mykonos. This allows people to come to town, maybe even visit a 5-star hotel for a few days, then hop back on their yacht and sneak away to another Greek island."

Clooney, who has a home in Lake Como, visited the island last summer, and Hart shared a video montage of "Mykonos 2024" last month of him celebrating his birthday.

"Genuinely good vibes, high energy, and nothing but love. Happy 45th," he captioned the montage that showed him drinking and dancing with friends at clubs and the beach.

Hilton once wrote on Instagram in July 2019 that she "found paradise" at the Cavo Tagoo resort on the island, and she posted about both Kensho Hotel and Algeria Villa there in 2018, writing "Paris in paradise."

Shay Mitchell of "Pretty Little Liars" has also stayed at Cavo Tagoo, according to People magazine.

Natalie Portman was seen vacationing on the island with her children last month, according to the Greek City Times, including at the Jackie O’ Club, a celebrity hot spot.

"Beautiful woman amazing talent having a wonderful night with her friends, children, and family," a performer at the club wrote of Portman on Instagram.

Jessica Alba was also seen at the Jackie O’ Club last month. The Honest Company founder donned a pink bikini while cooling off in the water during her family vacation in a pink string bikini, paparazzi photos showed.

The island is also favored by billionaires like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos. Musk came to the island in 2022, and Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez enjoyed a vacation there this summer.

"Mykonos is the perfect location for a celebrity because they can truly go there to escape. The people on the island have a ton of respect for everyone's privacy and there are many luxury accommodations that offer lavish amenities away from the crowds," Travelmation travel advisor Katie Brown told Fox News Digital.

"Celebrities have been known to stay at Cavo Tagoo Mykonos, Belvedere Hotel, Soho Roc House and Santa Marina, which is reportedly a favorite of Sharon Stone. You can dine like the elite at Principote, SantAnna and Buddha-Bar Beach. If you're looking to party like a rockstar – literally and figuratively – check out Cavo Paradiso, Caprice, Void and Nammos."

Brown added, "Mykonos is one of my personal favorite locations, both for personal travel and to plan for my VIP clients. Mykonos has beautiful beaches, delicious food, and vibrant nightlife. It's a must-visit for everyone!"

A few years ago, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid were also both seen at the exclusive Nammos Beach Club on the island. Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid and Mariah Carey have also been spotted at the club, according to the Mykonos Luxury blog.

Lindsay Lohan brought attention to the island with her 2019 reality series "Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club" that focused on the staff at the club she bought in Mykonos a year before. Lohan later sold the club.

John Legend, Shakira, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Nicole Scherzinger and Heidi Klum have also visited the island in recent years.

The island’s popularity with celebrities goes back decades with Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis herself first setting foot on Mykonos in 1961 while serving as first lady.

Other regulars to the island throughout its history have included Brigitte Bardot, Elizabeth Taylor, Marlon Brando, Barbra Streisand, Audrey Hepburn, Paul Newman and Grace Kelly, according to OnceinMykonos.com.