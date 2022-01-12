Expand / Collapse search
Mark Wahlberg becomes principal investor in Flecha Azul tequila brand

Hollywood actor announced on Wednesday his investment in the tequila brand Flecha Azul with co-founders Abraham Ancer and Mexican entrepreneur Aron Marquez

Mark Wahlberg is taking his business endeavors to the beverage industry.

The Hollywood actor announced on Wednesday his principal investment in the tequila brand Flecha Azul. Co-founders Abraham Ancer and Mexican entrepreneur Aron Marquez approached Wahlberg with the idea of joining the team because they believe he "personifies that American Dream."

"I am always looking for great business opportunities to invest my time and energy.  When I was approached by Abraham and Aron, we immediately connected, and I knew that I wanted to partner with them to help build Flecha Azul into a global brand.," Wahlberg said in a statement shared with Fox Business.

Ancer and Marquez founded the brand in 2017 and it launched in 2020.

"Flecha Azul is rooted in the bonds of friendship, love for Mexican culture, and living the American Dream," a press release states.

Currently, the company offers five kinds of tequila: blanco, reposado,  anejo,  cristalino and extra anejo.

Wahlberg's new venture comes months after his F45 gym became a publically traded company after listing on the New York Stock Exchange. 

He's also following in the footsteps of several other stars who have dabbled in the beverages industry. In recent years, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kendall Jenner have launched their own tequila.