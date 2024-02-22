Christina Aguilera puts Las Vegas home on Airbnb with meet & greet, burlesque lesson, boudoir photoshoot

Christina Augilera is offering a few lucky fans the chance of a lifetime.

The "Genie in a Bottle" singer partnered with Airbnb to give four guests the superstar treatment in Las Vegas.

"Welcome to Vegas, baby! This city has been my home away from home since opening my Las Vegas Show here, and the perfect destination to bring fantasies to life," she wrote.

Aguilera continued: "I’ve turned Sin City into the ultimate playground, where self confidence, self expression and self love is encouraged, embraced and celebrated. Throw your insecurities out the door and show yourself some much deserved TLC. And remember, what happens in Vegas… you know how the rest goes."

In addition to two nights in a luxury four-bedroom, four-bathroom house with an infinity pool and gym, fans will be treated to "a night in" with Aguilera, during which they'll have snacks and cocktails with the star.

Over the course of their two-night stay, the fans will step further into Aguilera's world, with a private burlesque lesson from the star's choreographer, Sarah Mitchell, and a glam session with her personal glam squad.

Their glam sessions will be inspired by some of Aguilera's most iconic looks from the past. They will also be set up with a boudoir photoshoot and dinner at one of the singer's favorite restaurants on the Strip.

The winners of the auction will also be attending Aguilera's Las Vegas residency with VIP tickets, and will walk away from the experience with products from Aguilera's sexual wellness brand, Playground.

Their stay will take place from Thursday, Feb. 29 to Saturday, March 2.

Aguilera recently debuted her second Las Vegas residency, this time at The Venetian Resort.

"I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before," Aguilera said in a statement. "What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience… a truly modern twist on the performance experience."

Following the December opening, Augilera told her Instagram followers in January 2024, "AFTER WELCOMING YOU ALL TO THE NEW YEAR FROM THE STAGE IN LAS VEGAS. I'VE BEEN WELCOMED WITH A NEW YEAR FLU!!!" She went on to say that due to her illness, she had to cancel the first few shows of 2024.

The singer's first residency, "Christina Aguilera: The Xperience," took place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, from May 2019 to March 2020.

"I wanted to give the audience something they haven’t seen in this venue. So we’re using the ceiling in a way that hasn’t been used, there’s something to look up top for and something to look at onstage, and I did the curved screen," she told The Las Vegas Sun about her first residency, in June 2019.

"I’m inspired greatly by Cirque [du Soleil] shows, the fact that they tell a story and they give messages and there are so many different talents and genres across the board under one roof," she continued. "That’s what I want to reflect."