Howard Hughes' LA mansion on market for $23M

Howard Hughes' former Los Angeles estate has hit the market for $23 million.

The home — which sits on the Wilshire Country Club golf course — was built in 1926 by famed architect Roland E. Coate for socialite Eva K. Fudger.

Per the listing, the 10,000 square-foot home features eight bedrooms with seven full baths and five half-baths, and sits on a little more than half an acre.

Hughes went on to acquire the home, which the billionaire movie mogul and aviation pioneer lived in while he produced "Hell's Kitchen" and "Scarface," according to The New York Times.

The home also made an appearance in the Hughes biopic "The Aviator" in 2004, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Spanish-style home sits on a private lot, with its own gate, and "exudes the timeless charm of past eras while seamlessly incorporating modern luxuries for an elevated contemporary lifestyle," according to the listing.

The chef's kitchen has a 24-foot island that opens up to a family room with floor-to-ceiling bookcases, while the backyard features an outdoor fireplace, a swimming pool and a custom stone pizza oven.

There is a screening room and a 2,500-bottle temperature-controlled wine vault. A guest residence is attached to the home with its own full kitchen and bath.

The current homeowners are former film producer-turned-restaurateur Ash Shah and his wife Niroupa Shah. Niroupa admitted to The New York Times in 2015 that she wasn't intrigued by the home's old Hollywood roots but her husband was.

"Ash was really enamored with the whole Howard Hughes aspect," she told the outlet at the time. "Me — less so."

The couple purchased the home in 2011 for $6.3 million, per the outlet.

The Shahs explained to the Times that they spent the last decade restoring the home while maintaining its old Hollywood charm.

"We just modernized it and tried to make it a little brighter," Niroupa said.

The home is listed by Compass realtors F. Ron Smith and David Berg.