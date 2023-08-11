Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Real Estate

Howard Hughes' LA mansion on market for $23M

Hughes' former residence was featured in the Leonardo DiCaprio-led film 'The Aviator' in 2004

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 11

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Howard Hughes' former Los Angeles estate has hit the market for $23 million.

The home — which sits on the Wilshire Country Club golf course — was built in 1926 by famed architect Roland E. Coate for socialite Eva K. Fudger. 

Per the listing, the 10,000 square-foot home features eight bedrooms with seven full baths and five half-baths, and sits on a little more than half an acre.

Howard Hughes and LA home

Howard Hughes' former Los Angeles home hit the market for $23 million. (Getty Images/ Noel Kleinman / Fox News)

Hughes went on to acquire the home, which the billionaire movie mogul and aviation pioneer lived in while he produced "Hell's Kitchen" and "Scarface," according to The New York Times.

The home also made an appearance in the Hughes biopic "The Aviator" in 2004, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio.

ODDEST HOMES IN AMERICA INCLUDE THE 'SMURF HOUSE' AND ONE THAT'S 'LEGALLY' HAUNTED

The Spanish-style home sits on a private lot, with its own gate, and "exudes the timeless charm of past eras while seamlessly incorporating modern luxuries for an elevated contemporary lifestyle," according to the listing.

Aerial view of Hughes' former home

Hughes' former Los Angeles mansion is just over 10,000 sq. feet. (Noel Kleinman / Fox News)

Howard Hughes mansion kitchen

The home is equipped with a chef's kitchen. (Noel Kleinman / Fox News)

Howard Hughes mansion bookcases

The home has floor-to-ceiling bookcases. (Noel Kleinman / Fox News)

The chef's kitchen has a 24-foot island that opens up to a family room with floor-to-ceiling bookcases, while the backyard features an outdoor fireplace, a swimming pool and a custom stone pizza oven.

There is a screening room and a 2,500-bottle temperature-controlled wine vault. A guest residence is attached to the home with its own full kitchen and bath.

The current homeowners are former film producer-turned-restaurateur Ash Shah and his wife Niroupa Shah. Niroupa admitted to The New York Times in 2015 that she wasn't intrigued by the home's old Hollywood roots but her husband was.

Howard Hughes mansion cobblestone courtyard

The home has a cobblestone courtyard. (Noel Kleinman / Fox News)

Howard Hughes mansion pool

An outdoor pool was added to the home by the current owners. (Noel Kleinman / Fox News)

"Ash was really enamored with the whole Howard Hughes aspect," she told the outlet at the time. "Me — less so."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

The couple purchased the home in 2011 for $6.3 million, per the outlet.

The Shahs explained to the Times that they spent the last decade restoring the home while maintaining its old Hollywood charm.

Howard Hughes mansion pizza oven

A custom outdoor pizza oven was installed in the backyard. (Noel Kleinman / Fox News)

Howard Hughes mansion bedroom

One of the eight bedrooms in the home. (Noel Kleinman / Fox News)

"We just modernized it and tried to make it a little brighter," Niroupa said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

The home is listed by Compass realtors F. Ron Smith and David Berg.