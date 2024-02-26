Lays introduces new Sweet & Spicy Honey flavored chips inspired by 'Love is Blind' couple: 'A Swicy twist'

Lay's is introducing potato chips that taste "swicy" – a combination of sweet and spicy – and are inspired by a popular "Love Is Blind" couple.

The potato chips brand announced the new Sweet & Spicy Honey potato chips product in a press release on Wednesday.

Lay's worked with Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton, a couple featured on season 1 of "Love Is Blind", to develop a chicken tenders recipe that incorporates the new snack product.

"After five years of marriage, the couple is sharing their ‘Marry Me’ meal – the dish that sealed the deal for their relationship," Frito-Lay explained in its press release.

"But this time, they're adding a Swicy twist to the viral 'Marry Me' meal trend by featuring Lay's Sweet & Spicy Honey flavored chips as the main ingredient."

The snack's 7.75 oz bags will sell for $4.79, while its 2.625 oz bags will be sold for $2.49.

"As a leader in flavor innovation, Lay's is always on the lookout for the latest trends to inspire our next potato chip flavors," PepsiCo Foods North America senior vice president of marketing Tina Mahal said in a statement.

"From condiments to cocktails to restaurant menus, the Swicy food trend is everywhere now, so we're excited to bring this unique combination of flavors to life in potato chip form for fans of sweet heat."

Frito-Lay also invites fans to participate in a contest to win $1,000 for an extravagant date night. Fans are encouraged to follow the Lay's Instagram account, like its post about the contest and comment a favorite dish using the hashtags #SwicyMarryMeMeal and #Sweepstakes.

"One of our favorite things to do is get creative in the kitchen, and we're so excited to celebrate the month of love with Lay's while showcasing our sweet and spicy personalities," Cameron Hamilton said. "Trust me – amazing things can happen when a little bit of heat meets a hint of sweet, much like our relationship!"

Lauren Speed-Hamilton said that the recipe "embodies my spicy personality and Cameron's sweet side, making it an amazing meal for our special date nights."

"I love that Lay's is bringing couples together to spice things up and inspiring them to get Swicy in the kitchen," Speed-Hamilton added.