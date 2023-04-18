'Law & Order: SVU' townhome hits market for first time in 40 years

A New York City townhome featured in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "Law & Order" has hit the market for the first time in 40 years.

The 1899 townhouse has been listed for $6.9 million by Corcoran agents Mark David Fromm and Claudia Saez-Fromm.

"The ‘Law & Order’ producers were walking by the house randomly and knocked on the door to inquire about shooting," according to the current homeowners.

"They have shot four episodes at the townhouse, and it was featured as Judge Clarence Thomas' house in one of them."

The homeowner explained one day of filming pays $25,000.

"The producers love how each room is so unique from a visual standpoint, much like a TV/movie set, and they could shoot multiple scenes in all of the different spaces without changing location.

"I have maintained a friendly relationship with the producers and have their contact information."

The house appears in "Law & Order" season 5, episode 8, "Virtue" and season 22, episode 17 "Bias." The townhome also appears in "Law & Order: SVU" season 5, episode 24, "Poison" and season 8, episode 18, "Responsible."

The roughly 5,300-square-foot home features four bedrooms and 3½ baths. In terms of entertaining areas, the space includes a fireside living room area showcasing 16-foot ceilings along with a 572-square-foot private garden.

The home is close to the East River, U.N. Plaza and FDR Drive among other sites in New York City.

Joanne Reynolds and husband Jim Reynolds share the space with their daughter Jillian. Jim worked as a male model in the '60s, most notably working with photographers Francesco Scavullo, Richard Avedon, Horn Griner, Bob Richardson and Duane Michaels.

"From 1961 through 1965, I was fortunate to participate in shoots in great places, like London, Paris, Bahamas, San Francisco and the Grand Canyon, while completing my bachelor's degree in English and economics, and then my master's in economics," Jim Reynolds explained.