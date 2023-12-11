Expand / Collapse search
Late Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist's Georgia estate selling for $12M

Gary Rossington, the last surviving founding member of the band, died in March at age 71

The estate of the late Gary Rossington, the last surviving founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd who passed away in March, is on the market for $12 million.

Listed by Cynthia Chandlee of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, the property is located in Milton, Georgia, approximately 30 miles north of Atlanta, sitting on 80 acres of land.

According to the home’s listing, the property features a main and guest house, two barns and a private lake complete with two boat docks.

The main house is 7,516 square feet, with five bedrooms and five and one-half baths, a formal dining room, study, eat-in kitchen and breakfast nook, and entertaining space with a wet bar, game/billiard area and a fireplace.

GARY ROSSINGTON, ORIGINAL LYNYRD SKYNYRD GUITARIST, DEAD AT 71

Aerial view of Gary Rossington's estate

The estate of the late Gary Rossington, the last surviving founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, is on the market for $12 million. (Media Solutions | Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Exterior view of boat dock on lake.

The property sits on 80 acres 30 miles north of Atlanta, and features a lake and two boat docks. (Media Solutions | Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Interior of Gary Rossington's home

Some of the features inside the home include an eat-in kitchen, breakfast nook, and an entertaining area with a billiard table. (Media Solutions | Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The primary bedroom is on the main floor, with a sitting area, dual vanities and a personal grooming area with a separate walk-in shower and bathtub, with the remaining bedrooms upstairs.

A bedroom in the home of Gary Rossington

Gary Rossington's home features five bedrooms. (Media Solutions | Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The guest house is also a two-story home, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Outside, it boasts views of nature and wildlife, and the landscaping features a natural waterfall behind the house. 

There is a natural lake on site that is home to a variety of fish. There is also a custom-built-in pool for relaxation.

An exterior of Gary Rossington's home showcasing the pool

In addition to the lake, the home boasts a built-in pool. (Media Solutions | Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Rossington died at age 71 in March. Though his cause of death has yet to be revealed, the musician had an emergency heart procedure in 2019 and a history of heart issues.

Gary Rossington playin guitar on stage

Gary Rossington passed away in March at 71. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach / Getty Images)

In 1977, Rossington was one of more than a dozen passengers who survived a plane crash in Mississippi that killed lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, siblings Steve Gaines and Cassie Gaines, and three others. Rossington broke both his legs, his arms, ankles and pelvis.

A decade after the incident, he rejoined the band when Ronnie's brother, Johnny Van Zant, reformed the group.

Ronnie Van Zant and Gary Rossington performing on stage in the 1970s

Gary Rossington, right, with Ronnie Van Zant, who died in a plane crash along with other members of Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1977. (Richard McCaffrey/ Michael Ochs Archive/ Getty Images / Getty Images)

Rossington held a collection of the band’s memorabilia at the home that is not being sold with the property, and it is being relocated to a forthcoming museum.

Lynrd Skynrd memorabilia in Gary Rossington's home

The Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia in Gary Rossington's home is being located for an upcoming museum. (Media Solutions | Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

His wife, Dale Rossington, spoke with the Wall Street Journal about the home they shared for 30 years.

"Over the years, we kept acquiring the land around us until we found ourselves with 80 acres of serenity, and Gary had a sanctuary," Dale said. 