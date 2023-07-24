LA fines NBC Universal for trimming trees amid worker strike

NBC Universal has been fined by the city of Los Angeles after trimming trees that the city controller said fell under its jurisdiction.

Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia announced on Twitter that StreetsLA was fining NBC Universal $250 for trimming the trees without a permit, which is required for individuals who want to work on trees that fall under the city's jurisdiction.

The fine comes after Universal's move to trim the trees caused widespread controversy, with some critics accusing the company of attempting to cut shade during a heatwave from striking workers who have been picketing under the trees.

Mejia responded by announcing an investigation into the incident, though Universal claimed that the move to trim the trees was in no way related to the striking workers.

"We understand that the safety tree trimming of the ficus trees we did on Barham Blvd has created unintended challenges for demonstrators, that was not our intention," NBC Universal told Fox News Digitial in a statement earlier this week. ""In partnership with licensed arborists, we have pruned these trees annually at this time of year… We support the WGA and Sag’s right to demonstrate, and are working to provide some shade coverage."

In a series of Twitter posts explaining the small fine, Mejia said that "outdated laws limit penalties the City can issue."

"StreetsLA fines all first-time offenders - regardless of # of trees at issue — a $250 penalty. If violations continue, the fines can grow to $1,000," Mejia said. "If trees are found to be significantly damaged, StreetsLA can require the offenders plant two trees per damaged tree."

The city controller went on to explain that it was determined the trees outside Universal would "likely recover in 6-12 months," meaning they didn't fall under the category of "significantly damaged."

Mejia said his office is now working with the city to update its laws.

"Our Office also recommends that the City update our laws regarding illegal tree trimmings, including updating fine amounts and penalties that reflect # of trees illegally trimmed, not just by incident as improper tree trimmings can cause irreversible damage to our communities," Mejia said.

NBC Universal declined to comment to Fox Business for this story.