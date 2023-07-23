Expand / Collapse search
Universal Studios denies it trimmed trees to expose striking workers to heat

Universal said it will work to provide new shade to the striking workers

Universal Studios in Los Angeles denied claims by its striking writers and actors that it intentionally trimmed tree branches outside its studios to deny the workers shade during a local heat wave.

"We understand that the safety tree trimming of the ficus trees we did on Barham Blvd has created unintended challenges for demonstrators, that was not our intention," NBC Universal said in a statement, according to a report from the Guardian.

Workers had claimed Universal had knowingly cut the trees to make their demonstrations more difficult in the heat, while also accusing the company of refusing to create safe pathways around construction work at a different part of the studio.

Entrance to Universal Studios

Universal Studios Hollywood is seen during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike on July 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Gilbert Flores for Variety/Variety via Getty Images)

"Picketers [are forced] to patrol in busy streets with significant car traffic where two picketers have already been struck by a car," the unions said in a statement, noting that they had filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.

The accusations against Universal caught the attention of L.A. city controller Kenneth Mejia, who in a series of social media posts explained that the trees were managed by the city and that companies are required to get a permit to do work on them.

"With cooperation from the Bureau of Street Services, we have found that no tree trimming permits have been issued over the last three years for this location outside Universal Studios," Mejia said. "Also, the City did not issue any tree trimming permits for the latest tree trimmings."

Strikers hold signs at Universal Studios

Hollywood writers and their supporters walk the picket line outside Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles. (Robyn Beck/AFP / Getty Images)

Universal claimed in its statement that the company trims the trees outside the studio at the same time every year and now would be working to provide shade to demonstrators.

"In partnership with licensed arborists, we have pruned these trees annually at this time of year… We support the WGA and Sag’s right to demonstrate, and are working to provide some shade coverage," the company said in the statement.

Universal also denied violating the National Labor Relations Act and said it would cooperate with any investigation.

Strikers at Universal Studios

Universal Studios denied claims that it intentionally trimmed tree branches to deny the strikers shade during a local heat wave. (Robyn Beck/AFP / Getty Images)

"We strongly believe that the company has fulfilled our legal obligations under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) and we will cooperate with respect to any inquiries by the National Labor Relations Board on this issue," the company said. 