Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann owe IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes amid contentious divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann each filed divorce petitions in Georgia courts last week after 11 years of marriage.

New documents obtained by Fox News Digital revealed that the estranged couple also has an outstanding balance with the Internal Revenue Service that totals more than $1 million.

A Notice of Federal Tax Lien was filed with the Department of Treasury in April, citing missed tax payments for the years 2013, 2017 and 2018.

Their financial woes add another stressor to an already difficult divorce as Zolciak and Biermann have conflicting custody pursuits of their four minor children.

Personal federal income tax forms from the IRS recorded in Fulton County showed an unpaid balance of assessment of $103,564 for the tax period ending in 2013.

In 2017, Biermann and Zolciak owed $330,126.

At the peak of their "Don't Be Tardy" success on Bravo, Zolciak and Biermann had an unpaid balance of $714,143 for the tax period ending in 2018.

The total sum owed to the Department of Treasury is $1,1147,834.

"No statement will be issued," Zolciak's representative told Fox News Digital about the divorce. Fox News Digital has reached out to Zolciak's rep regarding the unpaid taxes.

Biermann is also seeking "temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody" of their four minor children: Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

The former Atlanta Falcons linebacker adopted Zolciak's adult daughters from a previous relationship, Ariana and Brielle Zolciak-Biermann.

Zolciak seeks to be awarded "temporary and permanent primary physical and joint legal custody of the minor children" in addition to "temporary permanent child support" from Biermann.

Sources told People magazine that "everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in."

A separate source told the outlet that the former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star had been planning the split for "a long time."

"The money has been a huge issue," the source said. "The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them."

Zolciak petitioned the court to restore her maiden name to Kimberleigh Marie Zolciak.

Biermann also requested to be "awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the marital residence" in Alpharetta, Georgia, after Zolciak vacates the premises.

Biermann filed for divorce May 5 "on the [grounds] that the marriage is irretrievably broken." He also said "the parties have accumulated certain debts and obligations, during the course of this marriage" and he is seeking an "equitable division of same."

In February, it was reported Zolciak and Biermann’s extravagant Georgia mansion was in foreclosure and set to go up for public auction in March, allegedly due to the couple defaulting on a $1.65 million loan they took out in 2012 against the property. The foreclosure auction was later canceled.