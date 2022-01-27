Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson have dinner at Jeff Bezos' LA mansion

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson paid a visit to Jeff Bezos's sprawling Los Angeles mansion on Tuesday night.

The SKIMS founder, who is 41, and the "Saturday Night Live" comedian, 28, were photographed heading to the billionaire's estate in Kardashian's car, according to reports.

TMZ reported that the pair were at the Amazon founder's residence for a dinner party. After spending "hours" there, Kardashian's car was spotted pulling into the Beverly Hills hotel, where Davidson is apparently staying during his west coast visit.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum's outing at the 58-year-old's house comes just days after she was caught rubbing shoulders with another high-profile figure: Hillary Clinton.

Kardashian was at the Hot & Cool Cafe in Canoga Park, California on Monday, reports say, where she had a coffee date with the former presidential candidate and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton.

People reported that Kardashian's outing with the Clinton women on Monday was for their upcoming Apple TV+ series. Titled "Gutsy Women," and based on their novel of the same name, the series will feature women who've made a difference in the world.

It's unclear what the reason for the dinner party at Bezos' house was on Tuesday. Although it appears Kardashian and Davidson may have a few different projects of their own to talk about. Kardashian has been posting about the launch of a new perfume she created with celebrity florist Jeff Leatham, while Davidson recently made headlines for purchasing a decomissioned Staten Island Ferry with Colin Jost.

The two "SNL" stars, along with comedy club owner Paul Italia, plan to turn the ferry into New York City's next hottest club.

Jost, Davidson and Italia put down a winning bid for the John F. Kennedy, a 277-foot (84-meter) vessel that shuttled commuters between the New York City boroughs of Manhattan and Staten Island from 1965 until it was taken out of service last August.

"The Staten Island Ferry is definitely something iconic," Italia, a real estate investor and co-owner of the restaurant and comedy club The Stand, said Friday. "We wanted to figure out a way to save it and to do something special with it."

The transformation of the ferry won't be complete any time soon, but Italia claimed the project is in "really early stages."

"It’s really early stages here," he said. "You have a great idea and you’re working on executing it and the first step is the acquisition of the boat, and I think that that’s the story right now. We were successful in acquiring the boat and making sure it didn’t go into the scrapyard like the last two."

Davidson, Jost and Italia bought the boat, which was auctioned off by New York City's Department of Citywide Administrative Services, for $280,100.

The group has 10 business days to find a place to dock the ferry and have it towed to the spot. The team will also have to get permission from multiple New York City departments to use the ferry as a nightclub.

Mayor Eric Adams showed his support for the idea with a tweet directed at Davidson and Jost.

"Live, from St. George Terminal! Pete, @ColinJost: I love this idea," he wrote on Twitter.

"What a great way to give an NYC icon a second life. Let us know how we can help and we’ll be there for the maiden voyage."

