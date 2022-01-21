Ex-Clinton adviser on potential Hillary Clinton run in 2024

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" former senior adviser to the Clinton's Mark Penn said, judging from the poll numbers, the Democrat Party wants someone new to run for president in 2024.

MARK PENN: No, but I would say that 17% is a very weak number. I did not sense in this poll 'bring back Hillary.' She used to start out in these races 30, 40, 45, 50 when the country really wanted Hillary. This sounds to me, the country really wants to go forward, you know, not back. They're not giving any votes to Kamala Harris, either. They don't really like Joe Biden for a second term. So I think the Democratic Party is in chaos. And in contrast, the Republican Party is ready to consolidate around former President Trump.

