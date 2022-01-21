Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Ex-Clinton adviser on potential Hillary Clinton run in 2024

A poll found that just 17% of Democrats would support Hillary Clinton as nominee for the 2024 presidential election

close
Former senior adviser to the Clintons Mark Penn weighs in on Biden’s sinking approval ratings and the potential for Hillary Clinton running for president again in 2024. video

Former Clinton adviser on potential Hillary Clinton presidential run in 2024

Former senior adviser to the Clintons Mark Penn weighs in on Biden’s sinking approval ratings and the potential for Hillary Clinton running for president again in 2024.

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" former senior adviser to the Clinton's Mark Penn said, judging from the poll numbers, the Democrat Party wants someone new to run for president in 2024.

BIDEN'S FIRST YEAR: TRACKING THE US ECONOMY'S RECOVERY FROM THE PANDEMIC

MARK PENN: No, but I would say that 17% is a very weak number. I did not sense in this poll 'bring back Hillary.' She used to start out in these races 30, 40, 45, 50 when the country really wanted Hillary. This sounds to me, the country really wants to go forward, you know, not back. They're not giving any votes to Kamala Harris, either. They don't really like Joe Biden for a second term. So I think the Democratic Party is in chaos. And in contrast, the Republican Party is ready to consolidate around former President Trump.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

close
Former senior adviser to the Clintons Mark Penn gives his 2022 midterm election predictions and discusses whether Hillary Clinton will run for president in 2024. video

Democrat Party is in ‘chaos’: Mark Penn

Former senior adviser to the Clintons Mark Penn gives his 2022 midterm election predictions and discusses whether Hillary Clinton will run for president in 2024.