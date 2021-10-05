Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel asking $35 million to unload massive L.A. mansion

Pop star Justin Timberlake and his wife, the actress Jessica Biel, are putting their expansive Los Angeles compound on the market for $35 million.

The gated estate sits on roughly 10 acres on a cul-de-sac in the Hollywood Hills, according to listing agent Justin Paul Huchel of Hilton & Hyland, who is marketing the property with colleague Drew Fenton.

Mr. Timberlake, a Grammy Award-winning singer and actor, paid $8.3 million for the property in 2002, before his marriage to Ms. Biel, records show. Built in 2000, the Spanish Villa-style main residence has approximately 13,000 square feet with seven bedrooms, a gym, a screening room and an outdoor entertaining space that wraps around the house. There is also a separate guesthouse, a tennis court, and an 85-foot zero-edge pool.

Mr. Timberlake, 40, and Ms. Biel, 39, who have two children together, renovated the house and added the swimming pool, according to Mr. Huchel.

The property also has plenty of Hollywood history. It was once part of early Hollywood star Errol Flynn’s estate . In the 1940s, Mr. Flynn built a compound with hidden passageways, peepholes and two-way mirrors, according to the book "Errol Flynn Slept Here" by Robert Matzen and Michael Mazzone.

In the 1980s, the house was razed and the land subdivided. The actress Helen Hunt built a house on a roughly 3-acre parcel that she later sold to Mr. Timberlake. The "Cry Me a River" singer also purchased a vacant, roughly 7-acre lot from Ms. Hunt that is behind the main residence and offers added privacy, said Mr. Huchel.

A centerpiece of the home is a covered outdoor patio with a wooden ceiling, as well as the pool and a hot tub overlooking the San Fernando Valley, Mr. Huchel said. The pool runs the entire length of the house, then spills into a separate plunge pool, he said.

Mr. Huchel said the property, with a large rolling lawn and vegetable garden, is likely one of the largest in the area. "Just a sliver of grass in the [Hollywood] Hills is hard to find," he said.

Mr. Timberlake and Ms. Biel declined to comment. The couple have property in New York City, Montana and Tennessee, and Mr. Huchel said they have been spending less time in Los Angeles.

Mr. Timberlake recently played an ex-con in the movie "Palmer," while Ms. Biel starred in and is an executive producer of USA’s "The Sinner."