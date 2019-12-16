Justin Timberlake co-star spotted in LA during Jessica Biel's visit

Alisha Wainwright, who is filming the upcoming movie “Palmer” with Timberlake, was spotted arriving at Los Angeles International Airport around the same time Jessica Biel was scheduled to arrive in New Orleans, Page Six reported Monday.

The actress, who was photographed getting close with Justin Timberlake during a night out in New Orleans, escaped the Big Easy just in time for the married man’s wife to arrive for a visit, according to the outlet.

Timberlake was caught on video holding Wainwright’s hand outside a bar in NOLA. Her hand also appeared to be on his leg at a different point in the leaked footage. The pair play lovers in the upcoming film.

Wainwright has not commented.

After the footage circulated in November, Timberlake wrote he had displayed “a strong lapse in judgment” but emphasized that nothing happened.

Timberlake and Jessica Biel reportedly drew up their own love contracts, which state that the actor and former singer would have to pay his wife $500,000 if he were to have an affair.

