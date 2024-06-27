Expand / Collapse search
John Denver’s former Colorado music studio, guesthouse in Rocky Mountains hits market for $8.495 million

Late musician had Aspen retreat custom-built in 1975

"It's a long way home to Starwood in Aspen, a sweet Rocky Mountain paradise, oh, my sweet Rocky Mountain paradise," John Denver wrote in his 1971 song "Starwood in Aspen" while thinking about the town where he would build a home and music studio.

The late singer-songwriter, who died in a small plane crash in 1997, had the music studio and guesthouse custom-built in the affluent Rocky Mountain town of Aspen in 1975. 

The property, which is part of his Aspen estate, has hit the market for $8.495 million. The main home on the estate is not part of the sale.

A split of John Denver's music studio and him playing the guitar

The property, which is part of his Aspen estate, has hit the market for $8.495 million. (Michael Brands/Christie's International Real Estate | Robert Riger/Getty Images)

The studio has been converted into a single-family, five-bedroom, five-bath home that sits on his 5-acre estate.

View of Denver's music studio in Aspen

Denver had the music studio and guesthouse custom-built on his estate in 1975. (Michael Brands/Christie's International Real Estate/Fox News)

The home offers "breathtaking" mountain views and boasts a recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms while still maintaining the "John Denver vibe," according to the listing.

Denver at the Aspen airport

John Denver at the Aspen airport in 1977. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

The house also has an unobstructed view of the Aspen valley floor and "sweeping views" of the mountain ranges from Independence Pass to Mt. Sopris.

The property last sold for $4.75 million, according to Christie's International Real Estate. 

Deck with mountain views

The home has views of the surrounding mountains. (Michael Brands/Christie's International Real Estate/Fox News)

The nearly 3,000-square-foot home is a 15-minute drive from downtown Aspen, and the gated Starwood community includes private tennis courts, cross-county ski trails, hiking trails and horse pastures, 24-7 security, as well as its own fire station. 

Denver, whose real name was Henry John Deutschendorf Jr., took his stage name from the state's capital and was even named poet laureate of the state in 1974. He lived much of his life in Aspen before his death at 53.

Starwod

The home is located in the gated Starwood community. (Michael Brands/Christie's International Real Estate/Fox News)

Outside seating area with mountain views

The home offers "breathtaking" views, per its listing. (Michael Brands/Christie's International Real Estate/Fox News)

During his life, 14 of his albums went gold and eight were ranked as platinum with more than a million units sold. The LP "John Denver’s Greatest Hits" is still one of the largest-selling albums in the history of RCA Records with worldwide sales of more than 10 million copies. He was also named Country Music Entertainer of the Year in 1975.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.