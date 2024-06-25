Expand / Collapse search
Malibu mansion owned by Sally Field and Olivia Newton-John hits market for $25 million

Malibu, California, mansion is only 20 minutes away from Santa Monica

If you've got a pocket full of cash and dream of living in a home that has a "treehouse-feel," a Malibu property that just came on the market for $25 million might pique your interest.

The home was previously owned by actresses Sally Field and Olivia Newton-John, as well as DC studios CEO James Gunn, and the interior underwent an extensive two-year redesign. 

The sprawling home is 7,000 square feet and features seven bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Enveloped by mountains and canyons, the property sits on 3.2 acres and is located only 20 minutes from Santa Monica.

Large in-ground couch with a massive window and tree looking out

Described as a "cuddle puddle" in the listing, this massive sunken couch seamlessly blends into nature through the floor to ceiling windows. (Arturo + Lauren / Fox News)

According to the listing, "natural and organic materials and shapes" were utilized to amplify the "treehouse-feel" of the home "and allow for more light to stream in and create a seamless connection to the natural beauty surrounding the house."

Great room with a transparent fireplace and large island of kitchen

The great room features a floating fireplace between the sunken couch and the kitchen. (Arturo + Lauren / Fox News)

Earthy tones highlighted through a variant of textures fill the Scandinavian-style home.

Light oak island in kitchen with beams on the ceiling

The kitchen has been updated with high-end appliances. (Arturo + Lauren / Fox News)

The primary suite has high ceilings with beautiful beams, two separate balconies, one of which is a Juliet off the bathroom, and a massive shower with two steel glass doors at its entrance.

Main bedroom with beams on the ceiling

The primary suite features two balconies with excellent views of the property. (Arturo + Lauren / Fox News)

Steel glass shower/bathroom space

The gigantic bathroom is centered by two steel glass doors that open to a shower. (Arturo + Lauren / Fox News)

The home is also "entertainment-ready," reads the listing. It has "a standalone, refurbished, permanent airstream with a full kitchen and wraparound deck, a sprawling lawn which can host up to 300 people for outdoor gatherings, a converted barn for meetings or a home office, a tennis court, horse stables, a Spanish fountain, and an in-ground fire pit."

Glimpse through the trees of a silver airstream

The home, previously owned by Sally Field, has a fully functioning airstream. (Dusan Simonovic of Estate Photos / Fox News)

There is also a separate guest house.

Another bonus is the beautiful zero edge pool and its accompanying spa space which faces the mountains.

Pool with several chaises around it

You can access the pool from the great room or the back of the house. (Dusan Simonovic of Estate Photos)

The home also has two fireplaces, two garage parking spots and two stories of living space.

It is listed by Adam Brawer with Compass and Aaron Kirman and Matt Adamo at CHRISTIE’S International Real Estate.